England shine on home soil at 2025 World Tug of War Championships

English clubs taking part were as follows:

Anstey - Army Ladies - Bosley - Bedford Ladies - Bedfordshire – East Anglia - Felton Eccles - Holland

TOWC - Ickford - Kilroe - Lincoln - Melton Mowbray - Oxney Vines Cross - Sheen Farmers - Upper Eden – York – Martins Minions

International Medal Highlights

Junior Men 560kg: 🥇 Gold - South Africa | 🥈 Silver - Chinese Taipei | 🥉 Bronze - Belgium

Junior Women 480kg: 🥇 Gold - Chinese Taipei | 🥈 Silver - South Africa | 🥉 Bronze - England

Senior Men 600kg: 🥇 Gold - Basque Country | 🥈 Silver - Switzerland | 🥉 Bronze - Germany

Under 23 Mixed 560kg:🥇 Gold - England | 🥈 Silver - Chinese Taipei | 🥉 Bronze - Basque Country

Senior Men 680kg: 🥇 Gold - Switzerland | 🥈 Silver - Sweden | 🥉 Bronze - Belgium

Senior Women 500kg: 🥇 Gold - Chinese Taipei | 🥈 Silver - Switzerland | 🥉 Bronze - England

Senior Men 560kg: 🥇 Gold - Switzerland | 🥈 Silver - Basque Country | 🥉 Bronze - Netherlands

Senior Mixed 580kg: 🥇 Gold - Switzerland | 🥈 Silver - Germany | 🥉 Bronze - Italy

Junior Mixed 520kg: 🥇 Gold - Chinese Taipei | 🥈 Silver - South Africa | 🥉 Bronze - Belgium

Under 23 Men 600kg: 🥇 Gold - Switzerland | 🥈 Silver - South Africa | 🥉 Bronze - England

Under 23 Women 500kg:🥇 Gold - Chinese Taipei | 🥈 Silver - England | 🥉 Bronze - Scotland

Senior Men 640kg: 🥇 Gold - England | 🥈 Silver - Switzerland | 🥉 Bronze - Italy

Senior Women 540kg: 🥇 Gold - Chinese Taipei | 🥈 Silver - Sweden | 🥉 Bronze – England

Open Club Competition Medal Highlights

Junior Men 560kg: 🥇 Gold - Shou Shan (Chinese Taipei)| 🥈 Silver – De Berketrekkers (Belgium) | 🥉 Bronze – Oakdale (South Africa)

Junior Women 480kg: 🥇 Gold - Jingmei Sanshing (Chinese Taipei) | 🥈 Silver – Melkbosstrand (South Africa) | 🥉 Bronze – Upper Eden (England)

Senior Men 600kg: 🥇 Gold – Sins (Switzerland) | 🥈 Silver – Veenseboys (Netherlands) | 🥉 Bronze – Stans-Oberdorf (Switzerland)

Under 23 Mixed 560kg:🥇 Gold – Kilroe (England) | 🥈 Silver – Helderberg (South Africa) | 🥉 Bronze – Goiherri (Basque Country) – 4th – England Under 23s

Senior Men 680kg: 🥇 Gold – Lincoln (England) | 🥈 Silver – Engelberg (Switzerland) | 🥉 Bronze – Valleitrekkers (Netherlands)

Senior Women 500kg: 🥇 Gold - Jingmei Dai Shi Dai (Chinese Taipei) | 🥈 Silver – Stans-Oberdorf (Switzerland) | 🥉 Bronze – Dai Shi Dai Jingmei (Chinese Taipei) – 4th – Melton Mowbray Ladies (England)

Senior Men 560kg: 🥇 Gold – Gaztedi (Basque Country) | 🥈 Silver – Goiherri (Basque Country) | 🥉 Bronze – Luthern (Switzerland)

Senior Mixed 580kg: 🥇 Gold – Familie Janssens (Belgium) | 🥈 Silver – Powerrangers (Belgium) | 🥉 Bronze – Valleitrekkers (Netherlands)

Junior Mixed 520kg: 🥇 Gold – Familie Janssens (Belgum) | 🥈 Silver - Yingge-Shou Shan (Chinese Taipei) | 🥉 Bronze – Martins Minions (England)

Under 23 Men 600kg: 🥇 Gold – Bosley (England) | 🥈 Silver – Valsbaai (South Africa) | 🥉 Bronze – Eschbachtal (Germany)

Under 23 Women 500kg:🥇 Gold - Jingmei Dai Shi (Chinese Taipei) | 🥈 Silver – Goiherri (Basque Country) | 🥉 Bronze – Anstey (England)

Senior Men 640kg: 🥇 Gold – Lincoln (England) | 🥈 Silver – Engelberg (Switzerland) | 🥉 Bronze – Valleitrekkers (Netherlands)

Senior Women 540kg: 🥇 Gold - Jingmei Dai Shi (Chinese Taipei) | 🥈 Silver – Bedford Ladies (England) | 🥉 Bronze – Gaztedi (Basque Country) – 4th – Army Ladies (England)

England’s athletes, buoyed by a passionate home crowd, claimed 15 medals across the club and international competitions, including 6 golds. Two of those golds came in the international events, with standout performances in the Senior Men’s 640kg and Under 23 Mixed 560kg categories. England also finished as the top nation at Under 23 level, with a full set of medals: gold, silver, and bronze.

“This was a truly unforgettable championship for England,” said Alan Knott, spokesperson for the English Tug of War Association. “To perform like this on home soil, in front of such supportive crowds, is something special. The facilities at the University of Nottingham were outstanding, and the atmosphere throughout the weekend was electric. We’ve also seen fantastic media coverage, which is helping to put tug of war firmly on the map.”

The international competitions also welcomed a special guest, Mrs. Tania Chea from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who attended to observe the high level of competition and the sport’s global appeal. Her visit underscores the growing recognition of tug of war on the world stage. The Tug of War International Federation (TWIF) continues to advocate for the sport’s re-introduction to the Olympic Games, highlighting its rich history, inclusivity, and international reach.

The event follows on from Great Britain’s gold medal win at the 2025 World Games, further boosting the sport’s profile nationally and internationally. With growing interest and visibility, the TOWA hopes more people will now see tug of war as a serious, competitive sport that offers amateur athletes the chance to represent their country and travel the world. Looking ahead, the 2026 World Championships will take place in South Africa, promising another exciting chapter in the sport’s global journey.

For more information about tug of war in England, including how to get involved or join a local team, visit www.tugofwar.co.uk.

1 . Contributed Kilroe Under 23 Mixed Team - 2025 World Club Champions Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed England Under 23 Mixed Team - 2025 World Tug of War Championships Gold Medal Winners Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed England Men 640kg Team - 2025 World Tug of War Championships Gold Medal Winners Photo: Submitted Share