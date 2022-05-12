USA granted opportunity to host men and women’s Rugby World Cup as World Rugby confirm locations for World Cups until 2033

New Zealand women celebrate their 2017 World Cup win

The women’s Rugby World Cup is just a few months away. The Red Roses will enter the competition as the clear favourites, coming off the back of yet another Six Nations Grand Slam, meanwhile New Zealand will hope to win the Trophy in their home tournament.

The Women’s Six Nations tournament 2022 saw ground-breaking changes in the game, with the tournament enjoying its own title sponsor for the first time in history, as well as having its own space in the Rugby calendar separate from the men’s tournament.

As both the women’s and men’s rugby teams look ahead to their next World Cups (the women’s in October and the men’s in September 2023), World Rugby has confirmed the locations for the next three women’s World Cups and two men’s World Cup.

At its annual meeting in Dublin, it also confirmed a new partnership model for the World Cup delivery in order to optimise the game’s growth opportunities.

World Rugby is set to form partnerships with national unions and governments which will focus on establishing different deliveries specific to each nation, celebrating a golden decade of World Rugby.

Where will the next Women’s Rugby World Cups be hosted?

The next women’s Rugby World Cup will take place in 2025 and will be hosted by England. The tournament in three years time will also expand to 16 teams and will provide an opportunity for even more teams to compete in the sport’s biggest stage.

Owen Farrell leads his team off the pitch after clash against New Zealand in World Cup semis 2019

Australia will then host the following Women’s World Cup in 2029 before the USA hosts the 2033 edition of the event.

Speaking after the announcement, RFU Chief Operating Officer, Chief Finance Officer and former England captain Sue Day said: “We are thrilled to be hosting Rugby World Cup 2025, it is going to be incredible. We would like to thank the Government for their support in making this possible. Working closely with the Government, UK Sport, Sport England and World Rugby together we will create a lasting legacy for women’s rugby in England, the UK and across the world, both in terms of attracting more people to play and attracting new fans.

“As we have seen from other home World Cups in cricket, hockey and netball, a Rugby World Cup will further advance all women’s sports. The tournament will also deliver significant economic benefits right across the country.”

Where will the next Men’s Rugby World Cups be hosted?

Australia will host the 2027 Men’s World Cup and, for the first time in history, the USA will host the men’s 2031 World Cup.

Ross Young, the USA Rugby chief executive said: “I speak for the rugby community and fans across the United States when I express our sincere gratitude to World Rugby for their trust and endorsement of our vision to grow this incredible sport exponentially across our country.”

What has been said about the locations?

The World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “Today we have approved three exceptional Rugby World Cup host nations - England, Australia and USA - providing unprecedented certainty and an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate the growth and impact of rugby globally. It is great for rugby, for fans and for the host nations.

“The confirmation of host locations is supported by a new partnership approach to event delivery, that will power long-term, sustainable development, including in the USA and across the women’s game, enabling the sport to realise its global potential on and off the field driving significant social and economic benefits for host nations.”

What has been said about the new partnership?

The World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said: “As a sport and an international federation, it is imperative that we continually seek new ways to ensure the sport converts clear potential into impactful outcomes, and today’s decision reflects that commitment.

“A partnership approach will enable us to develop robust strategic objectives that are great for the host nation and great for Rugby and build efficiencies of delivery and resourcing, helping to reduce hosting costs from the outset, while maximising fan engagement revenue and delivery opportunities. All of which will lead to even greater direct investment back into the game at all levels.”

When is the next Rugby World Cup?