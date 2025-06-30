England v Australia: When are the Ashes and where will each Test be played?

After the Edgbaston Test (July 2-July 6), England will play the 3rd Test at Lord’s (July 10-July 14) while the 4th Test is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford (July 23-July 27), followed by the fifth and final Test at the Oval (July 31-August 4) in London.

Under the leadership of white-ball skipper Harry Brook, England will play a 3-match T20I series against South Africa in September. England will then travel to Ireland for a three-match series against the hosts in the same month.

Australia had earlier revealed the dates and five venues for next year's Ashes series at home against England. The five-match series will get underway in Perth on November 21. The remaining four Tests will be held in Brisbane (day-night Test), Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

21-25 November: Ashes curtain-raiser in Perth

The monumental Gabba is dropped for the Ashes opener in Australia for the first time in 40 years. England played out a draw against Australia in 1982, when the last time an Ashes in Australia started away from the Gabba. Though Australia lost the 1986 opener at the Gabba to Mike Gatting's England, the Baggy Greens have not lost another Ashes Test at the famous venue since. Australia have won its last eight Ashes Tests in Perth. The 2025 Ashes opener will be the first Test between Australia and England at the new Optus Stadium in Burswood.

4-8 December: Day-Night Test, The Gabba (Brisbane)

Gabba is the venue for England’s pink-ball Test showdown against Australia in the Ashes this season. Since England's triumph at Sydney in 2011, Australia have won 13 and two out of the 15 Tests against the Ashes rivals, ending in a stalemate at home. Hosts Australia emerged victorious in the last home series 4-0 in 2021-22; England’s arch-rivals also retained the urn with a 2-2 draw in 2023.

17-21 December: Christmas Test, Adelaide Oval

Kevin Pietersen played a stellar knock of 227 as England posted 620/5d to demolish Australia by an innings and 71 runs in the 2010 Ashes Test at Adelaide. Australia outplayed England in the 2021-2022 Ashes at the same venue. Australia extended its perfect record to 9-0 in Day-Night Tests with the massive win over England at the time. Former skipper Joe Root recorded the most defeats as England captain as the Yorkshire talisman surpassed Alastair Cook's 22 losses.

26-30 December: Boxing Day Test, MCG (Melbourne)

It was at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) when England retained the Ashes with an innings win in 2010. Jonathan Trott’s unbeaten knock of 168 off 345 balls secured England’s first Ashes series win (in Australia) in 24 years. In the 1998 edition of the Ashes, Dean Headley took 5/9 in only six overs to help England beat Australia by 12 runs at the MCG. The MCG was packed with almost 85,000 fans when James Anderson-inspired England dismantled Australia for just 98 in the 1st innings. Anderson and Chris Tremlett shared eight wickets while Jonathan Trott went on to slam his second ton of the series in 2010. Anderson also bagged four wickets for England at the MCG in the 2013 Ashes.

4-8 January: Pink Test, SCG (Sydney)

England had a great escape when they last played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the Ashes. With two wins, three defeats, and a draw, the SCG stands as England’s most successful Ashes venue in Australia this century. With Nasser Hussain as captain, England hammered Australia by 225 runs in 2003. Alastair Cook’s gritty knock of 189 off 342 balls powered England to a massive win by an innings and 83 runs at the SCG in 2013. England’s last Ashes triumph in Australia came during the 2010-11 series, which is its most recent triumph Down Under. Tickets for the Ashes series sold out faster than ever when they went on sale in June.

1 . Contributed Dean Headley of England appeals during the Third Ashes Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Kevin Pietersen of England celebrates his maiden Test century during day five of the 5th Ashes Test between England and Australia played at The Oval Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed England captain Ben Stokes celebrates a dismissal at Headingley Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed James Anderson of England appeals for the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia Photo: Submitted Share