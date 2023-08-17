Talks are under way for pubs to open earlier for England’s World Cup final clash against Spain - but from what time?

England’s Lionesses have made the historic achievement of reaching the country’s first World Cup final in almost 60 years. To celebrate the occasion, pubs are calling on the government to relax licensing laws and let the drinks flow earlier.

Under current regulations, most pubs are only likely to be able to sell alcoholic beverages from 11am on Sundays. The British Beer and Pub Association are therefore calling on the Government to allow all pubs to provide full service before the match gets underway.

The Home Office withholds the power to temporarily relax licensing laws on the grounds of “exceptional international, national, or local significance”. In 2014, pubs were allowed to extend their licensing hours for the FIFA World Cup, held in Brazil - due to games finishing past midnight.

But if successful, what time can pubs start to serve alcohol from and when are they likely to open?

What time will pubs open for Women’s World Cup final?

Typical opening hours for pubs on a Sunday fluctuates across the UK but the regulation allows pubs to open continuously from noon until 1.30pm. Pubs have the ability to open their doors early but the move is unlikely unless they have the licence to serve as well.

Alun Cairns MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group said: ”Early opening and serving would be a fitting tribute to the Lionesses and a welcome boost to the industry.”

He added: “I have raised the issue with the Home Secretary directly who is looking in to see what is possible. We need to do all we can to support the team, whilst at the same time backing our great British pubs.”