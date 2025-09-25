England's Abbie Ward says motherhood only inspired my Rugby World Cup dream

(Ryan Pierse via Getty Images)

Bristol Bears forward expected to star at the Allianz Stadium this weekend

By Phil Campbell

Abbie Ward says her young daughter has given her the “extra boost” to go out and win Saturday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

The 32-year-old returned to the sport after just 17 weeks after giving birth to Hallie, whose dad is former Harlequin forward Dave Ward, in July 2023.

Now the Bristol Bears forward is set to feature in John Mitchell’s England side against Canada in front of a record 82,000 at Twickenham’s sold-out Allianz Stadium.

Ward, twice a runner-up after defeats to New Zealand in 2017 and 2022, admitted the thought of lifting the trophy in front of her two-year-old has driven her comeback.

“She’s definitely at the back of my mind when we’re working really hard, doing horrible sessions on the pitch,” said Ward. “I just pretend Hallie’s at the end, and it gives me that extra boost.

“To have her pitch-side when we line up for the anthem, to see her in the crowd – it’s incredibly special.

“Her favourite player at the minute is Amy Cokayne. She won’t stop talking about her. In the mornings, if I want to do her hair, she says, ‘Amy! Amy!’ So we watch videos of Amy while I do it.

“She’s the biggest Red Roses fan. She’s loved this tournament, loved being at the games, and loved coming into camp with the girls.”

Saturday’s crowd will be the largest ever for a women’s international, eclipsing the 58,498 who watched England face France in 2023 and far surpassing the 42,000 at the last World Cup final at Auckland's Eden Park. Ward is relishing the scale of the occasion.

“It’s amazing. We’re so proud to have had this World Cup at home, to feel the support. It made a real difference in the knockouts and the opener," she added.

“No one in the women’s game has played in front of 82,000, but we’ve experienced huge crowds and pressure moments. We’re used to the roar, the noise – we love it and there is nowhere more special for an England player than Allianz Stadium.”

England fell to a 34-31 defeat against New Zealand in the 2022 final and also lost 41-32 to the Black Ferns in 2017, but Ward insists this weekend is about the future, not the past.

“The easy thing to say is it’s redemption, but it’s a different squad, a different opposition and a different World Cup,” she said. “The women’s game is in a completely different place – it’s a new era of sold-out stadiums and millions tuning in.

“I’ve been much more forward focused than dwelling on the past.”

