Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One lucky football foodie has the opportunity to become a pie tester for the entire English Football league ‘Pie-ramid’.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the Premier League all the way down to League Two, Freebets.com are looking for a pie tasting expert, to determine which club produces the best matchday pie and snacks.

Travelling up and down the country as the 'English Football Food Tester', the lucky winner will watch great football with -hopefully - excellent food to match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets and travel will be covered, and you’ll also receive £1,000 as a reward for finding the best pie in the English Football League ‘Pie-ramid’.

Pie's the limit

No prior experience is required, just a football fan with a serious appetite and who has the ability to judge matchday food on the following criteria: Pie / Meal Taste and Flavour, Portion Size, Value for Money, AppearanceJob hopefuls can fill out the application form below with their information along with a brief explanation of why they would be the perfect candidate for the job. The more creative your entry, the better!

Entries will close on the 18th of October with the winner announced on the 21st.

Tim Agnew, spokesman for Freebets.com said, “We know football and matchday food go hand in hand and as the matchdays get colder, what better time to find the best pie in the country to warm your stomach with.”

“Whether you're an experienced food enthusiast or just like a tasty match-day snack, no prior experience is required, just a love of the game and matchday food!”