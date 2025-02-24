English National Cross Country Championships winners: Mud, sun and the seafront

Eastbourne Half Marathon

Saturday saw the English National Cross Country Championships return to Parliament Hill, Hampstead Heath. A muddy affair for both the competitors and spectators alike! Each race starts by racing to the top of the hill a spectacular sight watching hundreds of athletes charge to the summit together. In the senior races the sponsors had offered a prize for the first to conquer the hill and the competition was certainly on, with athletes vying for that honour!

First to tackle the course was Sophia Collins in the U17 category completing a 5km route in 26:15 and 149th position. The U15 boys were next over a 4km distance Zion Okojie secured 113th place in 17:06.

The U13 girls completed a 3km route of this challenging course Tera Buckland was 111th and the first HY girl back in 15:33, Francesca Tarrant 192nd in 16:38 and Jessica Wilson completed the trio in 18:06 in 248th position.

Under 13 boys Henry Sully and Noah Mayhew were the next HY athletes to go also covering a 3km distance Henry came 150th in 14:26 with Noah hot on his heals taking 152nd place in 14:27.

Emily, Jenna and Susannah at Naples City Half Marathon

In the U15 girls race Isabella Buchanan secured 34th place in 19:02, with Florence Tewksbury 73rd in 19:52 followed by Kitty Morgan in 22:12 and 183rd position.

Ava Morrissy completed this 4km course in 22.42 gaining 212th place with Olivia Collins in 239th position in a time of 23:10.

The Senior ladies compete over an 8km route and Deb Read was our first HY lady back, 566th in a great time of 48:20, Lisa Buchanan was soon to follow in 52:09 securing 665th position, both ladies commented on this being one of the toughest cross country courses they had ever done!

Our sole competitor in the 1588 strong Senior men's race and completing a tough 12km at the end of the day where the mud was definitely churned up was David Ervine a solid performance in 52:39 securing 211th place. Also on Saturday Beth Wilson competed at the Vault Lewes indoor open to secure 2nd place vaulting 2.51m.

Sue, Tom and Leanne at Eastbourne Half Marathon

Sunday saw several HY athletes racing in warmer climes, Jonathan Hatch travelled to Spain to compete in the Seville Marathon and this did not disappoint securing his first sub 3 hour marathon in a very impressive time of 2:58:41.

Naples City Half Marathon was the destination for a trio of HY competitors where Emily Sims completed this course in 1:39:48, Susannah Gates in 1:51:06 and Jenna Harmer in 2:29.18.

Closer to home HY athletes were out in force at The Eastbourne Half Marathon. First home for the club was David Holland in 22nd place with a speedy time of 1:27:06 also with a sub 1:30 was Stuart Piper 40th place in 1:29:57. In 50th was Jacob Mitchell in 1:32:03, Harry Hammond secured 73rd in 1:35:42 with Leon Morton in 98th with a time of 1:38:57, who was followed closely by Tom Brampton with a time of 1:39:42 in 106th place. First HY lady back was Paige Wise in 1:49:19, 31st female and 248th overall, Natalie Burt was next in 1:51:24 in 289th, with Maria Mitchell 298th in 1:51:44, Kiki Prince was 397th in 1:56:32 with Susan Dunn 426th with a PB of 1:57:20. Leanne Badrock completed the distance in 1:59.17 in 458th position, Matthew Harmer finished in 548th in a time of 2:05:05 running with Karl James who finished in 549th in 2:05:06 and Jacqueline Patton came 803rd with a time of 2:30:09. What a weekend, well done to all!