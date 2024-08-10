Erin McNeice hopes Olympic exploits can inspire young girls

Sam Mellish/Team GB

Erin McNeice finished fifth at her debut Olympics

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erin McNeice hopes Britain’s climbing success in Paris will inspire a new wave of youngsters to take up the sport back home.

Olympic debutant McNeice finished fifth in her combined boulder and lead final at Le Bourget the day after Toby Roberts claimed a stunning gold in the men’s equivalent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old from Rodmersham believes there is plenty more to come from her in the sport, which has captured the imagination on its second Olympic appearance and wants to be a role model for those who are now thinking of giving it a go.

“Toby is one of the most inspiring athletes in the world at the moment,” she said. “I hope people also maybe look at me and will go climbing because they’ve seen me climb. That would be amazing.

"It’s very inspiring. Not a lot of people can say you have someone that consistent and that strong on your team.

“I’ve pestered him and his dad for answers about stuff and they’ve been really helpful. A lot of my changes in training have been from seeing him make massive gains and following that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McNeice started superbly in the final, earning 49.9 points from a possible 50 on her opening two bouldering walls. She struggled to make an impact in the next two but sat joint-fourth heading into the lead stage, just 0.2 points off a medal.

The youngster produced a gritty lead performance to score 68.1 and sat in the bronze medal position with two climbers to go, only for Jessica Pilz and gold medallist Janja Garnbret to leapfrog her.

“The result was really good,” she said. “I have lots of small takeaways, but I’m going to try and not think about that and enjoy the event first. Last year, I made one semi-final in a World Cup. I barely scraped in and I didn’t really improve in the semi-final.

“I wasn’t at that level yet, so I don’t think I would have ever thought I’d make it here a year ago. There are so many things I can improve on, I don’t think I’m at the top of my game at all yet. I’m excited to see what that is like.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McNeice is also relishing the challenge of closing the gap on Garnbret, who continues to raise the bar and added a second Olympic gold to her eight World Championship triumphs.

“Nobody else in any other sport has anyone like her who is that consistent,” she said.

“She has so many medals and she’s only 25. The more you look into it, the more it’s unbelievable how successful she is. It’s inspiring to be on the same stage as her.”

Watch every moment of Olympic Games Paris 2024 live only on discovery+, the streaming home of the Olympics