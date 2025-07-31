Ernie Els calls for The Open to return to Muirfield in 2028

Ernie Els speaks at the PGA Tour Champions' Portugal Invitational | PGA Tour Champions

While launching his new golf club, Ernie Els called upon The R&A to book Muirfield for The Open in 2028

Ernie Els wants The Open to go back to Muirfield as soon as possible and has called on The R&A to book the famous course in for 2028.

Muirfield is one of The Open’s iconic venues and has hosted golf’s original major 16 times, behind only St Andrews on the current rota of 10 courses the event goes to.

But it has not been seen since 2013, due in part to a row between The R&A and The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which owns the course.

Muirfield was briefly excluded from hosting The Open in 2016 after it failed to secure the two-thirds majority required in a vote on the admission of female members, though that was reverted when the motion was eventually passed a year later.

However, The R&A are said to be reluctant to keep the event in Scotland in successive years and with St Andrews locked into hosting every five years, that leaves less room for the four other Scottish courses.

Additionally, the Scottish Open, which is traditionally held the week before The Open, has landed next door to Muirfield at the Renaissance Club.

That brings logistical challenges and questions over whether the local area can take two huge events in back-to-back weeks.

“Yes Muirfield should host [The Open] as soon as possible,” Els said, speaking at the launch of his new golf club, Els Club Vilamoura.

“I’m not sure why it’s not gone back there. It’s been more than 10 years. Normally there is a 10-year gap between Opens at a particular course.

“In my view, Muirfield is up there, it’s in my top three [courses].”

Fortune might help Muirfield stage The Open in 2028. The R&A are yet to announce their plans but they are due to be disrupted by the Los Angeles Olympics, which have been scheduled for mid-July, two weeks earlier than usual.

That has caused a massive headache for The Open, which will have to change its usual mid-July date to allow players to compete in both.

The 2028 Open was rumoured to be returning to Royal St George’s in Kent but with August providing less daylight, it is likely to be inconceivable, with 16 hours needed.

As well as Muirfield, two-time US Open champion Els also threw his support behind courses such as Turnberry and Royal Lytham & St Annes – where he won his second Claret Jug - but admitted alterations to those three courses would be needed.

He continued: “A lot of these courses need some length now. These youngsters are hitting it so far. I think that’s the problem. So, let’s wait and see.”

Els played a nine-hole exhibition to open the Els Club Vilamoura alongside Scottish legend Colin Montgomerie and 2001 Open Champion David Duval.

The Algarve course is a championship-standard 18-hole golf course that features a luxury clubhouse and signature amenities such as the 261 Bar, and was built on the redesigned Victoria course, which hosted the Portugal Masters from 2007 to 2022.

It will host the new PGA Champions Tour event, the Portugal Invitational, after signing a five-year deal.

The first edition of the event is set to be held between 31 July to 2 August 2026.

Els said: “Golf is in the pretty sweet spot at the moment and [creating this course] has been a really nice venture. We want the conditions to be absolutely perfect and for people to have a great experience and good food.”

Montgomerie added: “The golf course is superb, and the clubhouse is fantastic. It’s not just a course for the present; it’s a course for the future as well.”

