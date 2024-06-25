Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As Euro 2024 gets underway, Gareth Southgate, is under intense pressure not only for England’s performance but also due to his position as the highest-paid manager in the tournament.

Southgate’s annual salary stands at an impressive €5.8 million (£4.9 million) as high expectations are staked against him.

Despite the hefty paycheck, England's journey in the tournament has been a mixed bag. The Three Lions launched their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Serbia. This was followed by a disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark, a result that raised questions about the team's consistency and tactical execution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southgate’s salary significantly surpasses that of his counterparts. Germany's Julian Nagelsmann, the second-highest-paid manager, earns €4.8 million (£4 million) annually. Portugal's Roberto Martínez and France’s Didier Deschamps are also among the top earners, making €4 million (£3.4 million) and €3.8 million (£3.2 million) respectively.

Gareth Southgate’s annual salary stands at an impressive €5.8 million (£4.9 million) as high expectations are staked against him. | Getty

And at the lower end of the spectrum, Georgia’s Willy Sagnol earns €200,000 (£168,000) annually. The comparatively low pay of Sagnol contrasts strikingly with the millions paid by the top-tier managers, therefore exposing the different financial environments of the several national football teams.

Below is a list of managers participating in Euro 2024 and their annual wages:

Gareth Southgate (England) - €5.8 million (£4.9 million)

Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) - €4.8 million (£4 million)

Roberto Martínez (Portugal) - €4 million (£3.4 million)

Didier Deschamps (France) - €3.8 million (£3.2 million)

Ronald Koeman (Netherlands) - €3 million (£2.5 million)

Luciano Spalletti (Italy) - €3 million (£2.5 million)

Vicenzo Montella (Turkey) - €1.8 million (£1.5 million)

Murat Yakin (Switzerland) - €1.6 million (£1.4 million)

Ralf Rangnick (Austria) - €1.5 million (£1.3 million)

Domenico Tedesco (Belgium) - €1.5 million (£1.3 million)

Zlatko Dalić (Croatia) - €1.5 million (£1.3 million)

Dragan Stojković (Serbia) - €1.4 million (£1.2 million)

Luis de la Fuente (Spain) - €1.25 million (£1 million)

Serhiy Rebrov (Ukraine) - €1.25 million (£1 million)

Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark) - €1.15 million (£970,000)

Sylvinho (Albania) - €750,000 (£632,000)

Michal Probierz (Poland) - €560,000 (£472,000)

Steve Clarke (Scotland) - €550,000 (£464,000)

Francesco Calzona (Slovakia) - €540,000 (£455,000)

Marco Rossi (Hungary) - €300,000 (£253,000)

Matjaž Kek (Slovenia) - €300,000 (£253,000)

Ivan Hašek (Czech Republic) - €250,000 (£210,000)

Edward Iordănescu (Romania) - €240,000 (£202,000)