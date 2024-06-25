Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate highest paid manager amid England's mixed start, list of every manager's salary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southgate’s annual salary stands at an impressive €5.8 million (£4.9 million) as high expectations are staked against him.
Despite the hefty paycheck, England's journey in the tournament has been a mixed bag. The Three Lions launched their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Serbia. This was followed by a disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark, a result that raised questions about the team's consistency and tactical execution.
Southgate’s salary significantly surpasses that of his counterparts. Germany's Julian Nagelsmann, the second-highest-paid manager, earns €4.8 million (£4 million) annually. Portugal's Roberto Martínez and France’s Didier Deschamps are also among the top earners, making €4 million (£3.4 million) and €3.8 million (£3.2 million) respectively.
And at the lower end of the spectrum, Georgia’s Willy Sagnol earns €200,000 (£168,000) annually. The comparatively low pay of Sagnol contrasts strikingly with the millions paid by the top-tier managers, therefore exposing the different financial environments of the several national football teams.
Below is a list of managers participating in Euro 2024 and their annual wages:
Gareth Southgate (England) - €5.8 million (£4.9 million)
Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) - €4.8 million (£4 million)
Roberto Martínez (Portugal) - €4 million (£3.4 million)
Didier Deschamps (France) - €3.8 million (£3.2 million)
Ronald Koeman (Netherlands) - €3 million (£2.5 million)
Luciano Spalletti (Italy) - €3 million (£2.5 million)
Vicenzo Montella (Turkey) - €1.8 million (£1.5 million)
Murat Yakin (Switzerland) - €1.6 million (£1.4 million)
Ralf Rangnick (Austria) - €1.5 million (£1.3 million)
Domenico Tedesco (Belgium) - €1.5 million (£1.3 million)
Zlatko Dalić (Croatia) - €1.5 million (£1.3 million)
Dragan Stojković (Serbia) - €1.4 million (£1.2 million)
Luis de la Fuente (Spain) - €1.25 million (£1 million)
Serhiy Rebrov (Ukraine) - €1.25 million (£1 million)
Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark) - €1.15 million (£970,000)
Sylvinho (Albania) - €750,000 (£632,000)
Michal Probierz (Poland) - €560,000 (£472,000)
Steve Clarke (Scotland) - €550,000 (£464,000)
Francesco Calzona (Slovakia) - €540,000 (£455,000)
Marco Rossi (Hungary) - €300,000 (£253,000)
Matjaž Kek (Slovenia) - €300,000 (£253,000)
Ivan Hašek (Czech Republic) - €250,000 (£210,000)
Edward Iordănescu (Romania) - €240,000 (£202,000)
Willy Sagnol (Georgia) - €200,000 (£168,000)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.