Phil Foden of England has left the Euro 2024 camp in Germany due to a 'pressing family matter' | Getty Images

Phil Foden has temporarily left England’s Euro 2024 camp and returned to the UK for a “pressing family matter”, it has been announced.

The Manchester City star played last night as the team secured a 0-0 draw with Slovenia, after starting three of England’s group-stage matches in Germany as Gareth Southgate’s side advanced by finishing top of Group C.

The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday, however, that Foden would now leave the team’s Spa and GolfResort Weimarer Land base for a spell. It said: “Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter.”

Although the FA have not confirmed the reasons for Foden heading back to England mid-tournament, the attacker reportedly returned home to welcome his third baby with his partner and will return to Germany to continue the team’s campaign.

Foden, 23 and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke had in April revealed they were expecting their third child together through pictures of a lavish baby shower they shared online. The couple share a son Ronnie, five, and daughter, True, who recently turned one.

This is not the first time a player has left the England camp mid-tournament. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Raheem Sterling returned to the UK after his home was burgled as his team was preparing for the last-16 match against Senegal.