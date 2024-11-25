European Pickleball Championships the 'ultimate in sport' for Frank Arico

Arico heads the European Pickleball Federation as its president | European Pickleball Federation/Dan O'Brien

The inaugural DUPR European Pickleball Championships saw 24 countries go head-to-head to be crowned Champions of Europe

For Frank Arico, witnessing the inaugural DUPR European Pickleball Championships is the 'ultimate in sport'.

As European Pickleball Federation President, Arico has played a pivotal part in the inception of the tournament, collaborating with his peers across the continent to set in motion the sport's first-ever European Championships.

And having witnessed the coming together of 24 countries from across Europe to celebrate the best the continent has to offer, the Camberley resident was lost for words.

“There's no words to describe it,” he said. “The emotion of seeing 24 countries marching in behind the national flags is just the ultimate in sport.

“It's really about passion and playing for your country, there's no greater honour and we're very excited and looking forward to fierce competition and crowd support.

“Traditionally head-to-head contests in sports are elevated emotionally when you do it for your country.

“When you play for your country it's a whole different responsibility and that adds to the excitement and the nerves and the pressure, you've got your fans with you and it's very exciting.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport in Europe having first started in the US in the 1960s, it is a hybrid racket sport that is popular for its accessibility for all ages and abilities.

Pickleball gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 named after their pet dog Pickle.

The European Championships saw players compete in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles, across both the Open and Senior categories in Southampton.

Individual medals were on offer in each of the disciplines, with the medal tallies also added up to decide the overall Champions of Europe.

Arico added: “When we started in January, you wouldn't have dreamt of having 24 members representing, we thought 10 or 12 and we'd be in great shape but we've exceeded expectations.

“Pickleball keeps doing that all the time, numbers are doubling every year, interest is spreading so it's really a phenomenon to be part of that.

“With pickleball, I have now learnt that anything is possible. Showing that sport can unify is important to me.

“In a world of division, to show the world that Europe can actually lead the way in getting us united and team spirit going is important.

“When you're on the court playing, your problems melt away and you're focusing and concentrating on your skills and strengths, all barriers and boundaries seem to disappear and the spirit of sport comes through to help bind people together.

“You can see as people from different countries arrive they hug each other like long-lost friends and become a pickleball family.”

Find out more information about the European Pickleball Championships by visiting www.europeanpickleballfederation.org