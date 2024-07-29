Evans on living with and winding up teammate Draper in Paris

Team GB's Dan Evans at Paris Olympics 2024 | Getty Images

Team GB tennis player Dan Evans is sharing an apartment with Jack Draper and playing doubles with Andy Murray at the Olympics

Fun-loving Dan Evans hopes his mischievous relationship with rowdy flatmate Jack Draper can fire him towards a medal at the Olympics.

The Birmingham tennis ace, 34, battled past tricky Tunisian Moez Echargui in a tough three-set tussle in Paris on Sunday.



Away from the Roland-Garros clay, Evans has been sharing an apartment with British teammate Draper – who also advanced in his first round clash – a player 12 years younger than him who has been keeping him busy as the Games get underway.

Evans lifted the lid on life alongside the highly-rated British No.1 and after deciding to skip a rain-soaked opening ceremony on the Seine, says there’s never a dull moment as he bids to cap a memorable Olympic debut in France.

“We’re somehow swindled an apartment - we all have our own rooms which is quite lucky,” said Evans, who also played men’s doubles with Andy Murray last night.

“I’ve seen a bit of Jack – he can get after it at some strange times. I wake up early but he wants to have a full-blooded argument at 11pm when we’re trying to settle down!

“He storms in when he’s been sitting on his bed for four hours and gets fired up.

“I didn’t go to the opening ceremony – and I’m winding Jack up as they all got rained on the whole night. That’s an example, Jack came in at 11pm saying it’s the best night of his life.

“No one has ever said it’s the best night of their life when they’re rained on all night! It soon went down to top five.”

Evans has endured a difficult season and crashed out of Wimbledon at the first hurdle earlier this year. But he roared back to life in Paris to edge past minnow Echargui, 31, 6-4 2-6 6-4.

Evans survived a minor injury scare in the second set but held himself together to safely navigate his way to the next round.

And the West Midlands star, who has been struggling with a knee problem since slipping at Queen’s this summer, said: “It’s getting there – I’m moving well again and the strength around it [is building].

“It was a bit of a slog in the end but it was good to get through that match. There’s another match tonight [with Andy] that is way more important.

“I’ll be fine tonight – but it’s more tomorrow if there are two matches on the schedule hopefully, that might be a bit of an issue.”