Eventing legend Pippa Funnell alludes to ongoing retirement decision

Triple Olympic medallist Pippa Funnell suggested an end to her acclaimed eventing career is in sight after the first day of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

Crowborough’s Funnell, 55, is competing at her 13th Burghley this year having won the event in 2003 and 2019, but she revealed that retirement is on her mind.

That said, she outscored several of her younger rivals in the dressage phase of the famed 5* event with a score of 28.3 aboard Mcs Maverick.

“It’s a good start and huge relief because everyone knows it’s a little trickier with him, he gets very easily distracted,” said Funnell.

“He was great. The walk didn’t suit him but he managed to walk it and that was good. The really exciting thing is that when he gets in the arena he starts to breathe more and I was delighted with his canter work.

“I’m quite excited that we’re going out there still being competitive whereas I’m not sure how excited I would be for Saturday if we weren’t in touch.

“There’s a lot of mental games that go on with that horse. He’s one of the most talented horses I’ve had on the flat for what he does at home but I’m not sure if we’ll ever get it in the arena.

“What thrilled me as much as anything was how he walked home. The most important thing is that he had a good experience.”

Funnell won the first of her three Olympic medals at Sydney 2000 and more recently has become a popular children’s author, combining her two talents at Burghley, following her opening ride with a book signing.

While the change in focus is good for the mind, she admits it’s her body which is giving her pause for thought.

“I struggle to deal with the fact that two of my best friends aren’t doing it at this level now and it’s not the same without them, they’re not in my lorry crapping themselves with me,” she said.

“They’ve got smug expressions on their faces because it’s just me now. I still love riding the horses but I have to say it plays on my brain a bit.

“The important thing is knowing the horses, I know myself very well and the nerves get worse and worse and it’s mentally quite tough.

“You spend all your career getting the horses right for it. Now I’m thinking, am I up to it? I don’t want to let them down."

