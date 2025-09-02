Eventing star Izzy Taylor excited for Defender Burghley Horse Trials

Former Wales women’s rugby skipper Philippa Tuttiett and equestrian rider Izzy Taylor | imagecomms

The Oxfordshire ace hails from an equestrian family, with grandmother Jane Whiteley previously finishing second at Badminton and great aunt Anneli Drummond Hay winning both Badminton and Burghley in past years.

Bicester eventing star Izzy Taylor is refusing to let missing out on this year’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials dampen her excitement for the iconic event.

Taylor has since carried on the family legacy, including an eye-catching seventh-place finish in what was her Stamford House debut alongside noble steed Matilda in 2012, receiving the prize for the highest placed 'Burghley first-timer', with Matilda herself the highest placed British-bred mare.

With no horse of her own ready to compete at Burghley this year, Taylor will be watching from the sidelines, but her enthusiasm for the iconic Trials burns as brightly as ever.

“I had a fantastic horse here called Matilda and we had an amazing spin round here a long time ago and that puts Burghley as my most favourite venue so not being here is tough,” said Taylor.

“This is why I do it. I want to be at Burghley and to be on a championship team but when I get over the fact I'm not here, coming and watching is great.

“It is a phenomenal entity to watch, to see my fellow competitors and friends out here, supporting and encouraging them and taking it all in and learning and hopefully I'll be back here next year.”

Taylor was speaking at Burghley, where she was joined by former Wales rugby captain Philippa Tuttiett for a riding session, but not before Taylor tried out a few rugby drills herself under Tuttiett's guidance at nearby Stamford Rugby Club.

“It was great. I loved it. Philippa's a great coach, which was really helpful, added Taylor.

I'm a competitive person so to learn a new skill and play in a team sport was great.

“Ours is an individual sport and there is a massive commitment between yourself and the horse but I really enjoyed it.”

Ros Canter, who won an Olympic gold medal in the team eventing in Paris last summer, is the defending champion at Burghley and will be back to try to make it two in a row.

Other past champions like Oliver Townend and Piggy French are looking to regain their titles, while a staggering 14 riders will be competing for only the first time in their equestrian careers.

And with the European Championships set to follow on from Burghley, Taylor believes British eventing has never been better.

“It's great that we've got a really strong field,” continued Taylor. “We're going into the European Championships as favourites and we've got competitive females here at Burghley, with Ros hoping to defend it and Piggy coming back.

“There's a real strength in depth and the new people that are coming through show this sport is growing. We've had a great youth program and to see however many first-timers there are at Burghley this year is exciting for the future of eventing in this country.

“Hopefully that bodes well for LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032 and who knows what else.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk