Eventing star Kerr fulfils dream of competing at Burghley Horse Trials

Kerr, who hails from the Scottish borders but is now based at her yard just outside Hungerford, rubbed shoulders with Olympic champions at the prestigious 5* event

Isabella Innes Kerr fulfilled a lifelong dream after making her debut at the world-famous Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

The 29-year-old (turns 30 on Saturday) made a fine start on board Highway, with the pair scoring 38.6 for the dressage phase to leave them nicely in contention ahead of Saturday’s challenging cross-country test.

“I’m delighted with how things went,” she said.

“I think you’ve got to look at the bigger picture. Just being here and entering is a dream come true. To say I’ve completed it is really exciting.

“There’s always areas that I wish I had done better in or improved on. He’s come out feeling great so Saturday I’m sure will be a brand-new day.”

The cross-country leg of the event often separates the contenders from the rest but Kerr hopes to still be among the frontrunners come Sunday’s show-jumping finale.

“I’m feeling a little bit sick about the cross-country,” she said. “I’m hoping it will get smaller as I walk round but I’m excited to give it a crack, that’s his favourite phase so I’ve got to take that as confidence and kick arse.”

For both Kerr and Highway, this is their third 5* event following a debut at Pau last year and promising 22nd-place finish at Luhmühlen in June.

“Our preparation for our last two haven’t been ideal,” added Kerr.

“He’s had niggles so this is the first time we’ve had a good run leading up to it and I’ve taken amazing cross-country rounds from the previous two experiences so you have to use that to your advantage.

“I just hope to do him justice because he’s a brilliant horse and I want to help him out as much as I can.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (5-8 September 2024) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk