Eventing star Kerr fulfils dream of competing at Burghley Horse Trials
Isabella Innes Kerr fulfilled a lifelong dream after making her debut at the world-famous Defender Burghley Horse Trials.
Kerr, who hails from the Scottish borders but is now based at her yard just outside Hungerford, rubbed shoulders with Olympic champions at the prestigious 5* event.
The 29-year-old (turns 30 on Saturday) made a fine start on board Highway, with the pair scoring 38.6 for the dressage phase to leave them nicely in contention ahead of Saturday’s challenging cross-country test.
“I’m delighted with how things went,” she said.
“I think you’ve got to look at the bigger picture. Just being here and entering is a dream come true. To say I’ve completed it is really exciting.
“There’s always areas that I wish I had done better in or improved on. He’s come out feeling great so Saturday I’m sure will be a brand-new day.”
The cross-country leg of the event often separates the contenders from the rest but Kerr hopes to still be among the frontrunners come Sunday’s show-jumping finale.
“I’m feeling a little bit sick about the cross-country,” she said. “I’m hoping it will get smaller as I walk round but I’m excited to give it a crack, that’s his favourite phase so I’ve got to take that as confidence and kick arse.”
For both Kerr and Highway, this is their third 5* event following a debut at Pau last year and promising 22nd-place finish at Luhmühlen in June.
“Our preparation for our last two haven’t been ideal,” added Kerr.
“He’s had niggles so this is the first time we’ve had a good run leading up to it and I’ve taken amazing cross-country rounds from the previous two experiences so you have to use that to your advantage.
“I just hope to do him justice because he’s a brilliant horse and I want to help him out as much as I can.”
Defender Burghley Horse Trials (5-8 September 2024) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.