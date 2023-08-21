Telling news your way
Everton v Aston Villa: Sky Sports duo slammed for “disgusting” and “tasteless” joke regarding Sean Dyche

Two Sky Sports commentators have been slammed online after they made a  “disgusting” and “tasteless” joke about Everton boss Sean Dyche.

4 minutes ago

Sky Sports’ Bill Leslie and Andy Hinchliffe have been slammed for a “joke” compaing Sean Dyche to a croupier due to his appearance. People branded the jibe “disgusting” and “tasteless”.

The duo were selected to commentate on Aston Villa v Everton, with Dyche the manager of the latter. It was a damaging day for his team as they fell to a 4-0 defeat, meaning they start the season with two losses and haven’t scored a goal.

During a brief lull in the game, Leslie and Hinchcliffe joked that Dyche “looked like a croupier” - a person who runs a casino table - for a black armband that the former Burnley boss was wearing. Dyche, along with his players and coaching staff, were all wearing the armbands in memory of Michael Jones, a supporter who died while working on the club’s new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium.

Fans took to social media to vent about various aspects of the game and some referenced the commentator’s comments. One fan wrote: “Hi @SkySports can I ask why your commentators thought it was acceptable to make a joke about Sean Dyche wearing a black arm band?

“If they’re so desperate for material, can I suggest they get some training? Oh & apologise to the family of the young man being remembered. Disgusting.”

Another fan said “Why do @SkySports commentators think it’s ok to make several croupier/gambling jokes on Sean Dyche appearance based on his black armband. Offensive and in poor taste. @Everton should make a point of it. Very poor behaviour.”

