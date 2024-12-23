Everton’s Future: Leon Osman backs club to reignite success amid new era

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman has shared his insights on the club's upcoming move to Bramley-Moore Dock and its future prospects.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to BoyleSports, Osman reflected on the cherished legacy of Goodison Park, the challenges of transitioning to a new stadium, and the steps Everton must take to thrive once more.

“Goodison Park is certainly unique, I think that’s a good way to describe it,” Osman explained. “The fact there’s a church in the corner says a lot about the history steeped in the local community there. It’s seen some great players going back to Dixie Dean, the World Cup was staged there, and it’s seen real success. The atmosphere is outstanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope the new stadium can bring that, and it’s the Evertonians who can bring it there. It won’t be easy, it won’t fall into place overnight, and when you move into a new stadium there are bumps in the road. But with the fanbase we have, it won’t be too long before the intensity and the atmosphere can rival Goodison Park,” he added optimistically.

Reflecting on Everton’s on-pitch struggles in recent years alongside the Friedkin Group becoming the club’s new owners, Osman pointed to the importance of stability. “It’s never a smooth transition with the amount of managers we’ve had in recent years. Stability is key,” he emphasised.

“If you want that stable base, you need to keep the right people in the right places. That’s the first step, and if you follow that with hard work, all being on the same page, and playing as a team and a unit, Everton is the type of team that can put a run together,” he said.

Osman’s words of encouragement come at a challenging time for Everton, as the club is just four points above the relegation zone. Recent seasons have been turbulent, and this year is no exception. With some tough fixtures ahead, Chelsea's hard-fought draw on Sunday showed resilience and determination, marking a potential turning point in their season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this, Everton has games against Manchester City on Thursday, December 26, and Nottingham Forest on Sunday, December 29. Everton’s task looks daunting.

Despite the challenges, there have been glimmers of positivity in recent weeks. On December 4, Everton secured a resounding 4-0 victory over Wolves, lifting spirits at Goodison Park. They also showed defensive grit in a 0-0 draw against Arsenal on December 14, demonstrating their ability to hold their own against top-tier opposition.

These results provide a platform for Everton to build upon as they head into the demanding festive period. The upcoming games will test their mettle, but the short stint of positive form offers hope that the team can rise to the challenge.

In a significant development for the club, The Friedkin Group has completed a deal to become Everton’s new owners. This takeover marks a pivotal moment in Everton’s history and offers the potential of much-needed stability. With the previous ownership marred by inconsistency and uncertainty, this new chapter under The Friedkin Group could herald a transformative era for the Toffees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Everton prepares for this transformative chapter, the lessons of the past and the hopes for the future are intertwined. For Osman, the key lies in channelling the spirit of Goodison Park, fostering stability within the club, and uniting the team and fans behind a common goal.