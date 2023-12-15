Michael Smith is in action as the PDC World Darts Championship 2024 kicks off - here's all you need to know about the tournament

Darts World Championship 2024: When is it, prize money & how to watch

The World Darts Championship 2024 kicks off today (December 15) at London's Alexandra Palace with reigning champion Michael Smith in action straight away. A stellar line-up of 96 international stars will step up to the oche in their bid to win the sport’s coveted Sid Waddell Trophy.

Last year saw Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen go toe-to-toe in one of the greatest finals of the darts history. Merseyside-born Smith won the match 7-4 and lifted the trophy for the first time.

Smith has said he is not ready to stop at winning just one World Championship title and wants to become a multiple champion. He begins the defence of his crown on Friday night and is dreaming of joining Gary Anderson, Adrian Lewis, John Part and Peter Wright on two titles.

“I always wanted to be a world champion, now I have done it the dream is to be a multiple,” Smith said. “I don’t want to finish my career with just one star on my chest, I don’t know how many I can get, but the minimum is two now. When I get to two the minimum will be three."

Gerwyn Price is also aiming for a second world title, but if he was to win, it would feel like a first. His 2021 crown came behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, so he is yet to taste the authentic experience.

“Winning it behind closed doors, there was no atmosphere, lifting the trophy with no-one there, no friends, family or loved ones. Taking the trophy home and it sitting on the kitchen table for six months doesn’t really do it justice. It would be nice to win it again and be able to do it properly. It is something I want to do.”

And if you're looking forward to some arrows action over the festive period, here's everything you need to know about the PDC World Darts Championship 2024 including how to watch the event and the prize money on offer.

When is World Darts Championship 2024?

The World Darts Championship will be held from December 15 to January 3 at Alexandra Palace in London.

Darts World Championship 2024 prize money

The prize pot for the World Darts Championship 2024 sits at £2,500,000. The winner of the event receives £500,000 with the runner up taking home £200,000. The rest of the prize money up for the grabs includes:

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

World Darts Championship 2024 on TV - how to watch