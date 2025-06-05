Ex-England international loves seeing better representation for girls in sport

Carly Telford speaks to young girls at Stamford Bridge for Sure's Breaking Limits Programme | Beat Media Group

Former England international Carly Telford can see how young girls have far more female role models than her childhood

Former England international Carly Telford loves hearing young girls talk about female role models in football having grown-up with only men visible at elite level in sport.

Telford, from County Durham, achieved 27 caps in an England shirt and appeared in three FA Cup finals with Leeds United, Chelsea and Notts County.

She lacked visible representation during her youth but since taking on her post-playing role working at Chelsea Women as a Commercial Manager, she can see new opportunities for young girls.

“I basically didn't have any female role models until I was a lot older,” she said.

“If I was asked that question as a youngster, I would have said David Beckham or David Ginola.

“I was in a school last week, and we were doing the trophy tour for the FA Cup. I sat down next to a group of girls, and I said, ‘Oh, who are your role models?’ and they said Sam Kerr, Millie Bright, Lauren James and that is just so normal for them.

“To see them writing their names down, wishing them good luck, it's just so inspiring for them to be like, I see myself in her, or I want to be like her one day.”

A study by Sure in 2024 found that 58% of girls say that having a female role model strengthens their passion for football.

Telford, who was part of a panel discussing the issue at Stamford Bridge this week, has been able to become the role model for others that she never had, spending eight years at WSL heavyweights Chelsea during her career.

“It's mad. I sometimes forget it, until someone's like, ‘Can you sign my T-shirt? Can you sign my boot?’,’” she said.

“It's almost like a responsibility as well in the best kind of way. I didn't want to be a footballer for any other reason, I just loved it. I genuinely do. If you ask most of the girls who play the game, it's all for the love of it.

“The responsibility that comes with that is to always turn up as who you are, because there's always going to be a young girl, a group of girls that will be like, ‘Oh, I sound like her, I look like her, I play the position she does.’

“Not all of us have a smooth journey. Just because when you get to the top, it looks like it's all great, and Instagram and TikTok can make it look all fun, actually it's a difficult role.

“There's a lot of rejection, sometimes confidence is low, you're not selected. There's a lot of things that you have to deal with but that also helps you prepare for life outside.”

For Telford, that authenticity is key in allowing girls to connect with players and create role models who speak to wider aspects of life beyond elite football.

“Role models should allow girls to aspire to be Lionesses and want to be the best of the best, but also empower them to feel confident, to feel like they can do it, and that gives them life skills in the longer term as well,” she added.

