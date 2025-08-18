Exclusive: Harry Brook’s scoop on his unorthodox batting blueprint for Hundred

Harry Brook is redefining batting with his aggression, swift adaptation to conditions, and fearless approach in high-pressure scenarios.

It’s always a spectacle when Brook is at the crease, right? After the run-fest Test series against India, Brook is busy finding new ways to announce himself in The Hundred. The Yorkshire batter has smashed 136 runs in 5 innings for the Northern Superchargers.

When Andrew Flintoff’s Northern Superchargers hosted a misfiring Birmingham Phoenix at Headingley on Friday, the England white-ball captain dispatched New Zealand great Tim Southee for an outrageous six.

Coined by Sri Lankan legend Tillakaratne Dilshan, the famous strokeplay was further improvised by Brook, who reverse scopped the Kiwi speed merchant to open his account grandly.

With 3 wins and 2 defeats, Harry Brook’s Northern Superchargers are third in The Hundred standings after 5 matches

Fearless stroke-play powering Brook’s Hundred surge

In conversation with National World after the Ben Stokes-coached Superchargers thrashed the visitors in Leeds, Brook explained why he went for the unorthodox scoop shot on the first ball of his innings.

“The scoop you have to premeditate, I am being honest. But yeah, the reason why I did it was because the field was up. And I just fancied it. I work hard; I practice these shots, and I'm glad I can take some into the game and execute them,” Brook said.

Acrobatically scooping the first ball for a six, Brook played a blinder against Birmingham Phoenix to set up a comfortable 36-run win for the Northern Superchargers. He remained unbeaten on 31 off 14 balls while openers Dawid Malan (58 off 34) and Zak Crawley (45 in 23) top-scored for the Superchargers at Headingley.

How crucial is the Hundred coin toss?

Brook smoked a six to get his 2025 Men's Hundred campaign off the mark against Welsh Fire at the same venue. The 26-year-old lost the toss in his last two games as captain of the Superchargers. Brook and Co. suffered a 57-run defeat against Manchester Originals on Sunday after their win at home over the Phoenix.

“I don't really care if I win the toss or not, to be honest. You've got to do both things anyway at some point,” the Englishman played down the toss factor in Hundred. At Headingley, Brook’s Superchargers smashed 193/5, the highest total in The Hundred 2025, until Oval Invincibles reset the competition record with 226/4 against Welsh Fire.

“I think we obviously got a high score on the board on a surface which you thought might have been a little bit trickier than it was in the second innings. We were happy with the bowling performance as well, and if you get two or three wickets in the power play, you're always well ahead of the game,” Brook added.

Brook's smooth scoring spree

With Crawley, Malan, and Brook leading the Superchargers’ charge, their versatile batting lineup blends aggressive flair with calculated risk. Under Brook’s leadership, the Superchargers are masters of scoring big at home.

“It’s such a high-scoring ground, all you need to do is really hit the gaps and the ball races away to the boundary. So yeah, you can score runs here without even hitting the ball in the air, really. I like to try and keep the momentum going and put the pressure on the bowlers,” Brook concluded.