Experts reveal how to keep your windscreen wipers safe from Roy Keane

Former Manchester United midfielder revealed his secret car parking vigilante antics on the Overlap podcast.

Cheshire residents may need to be on the lookout for a surprising culprit to keep their car’s windscreen wipers safe.

In a recent episode of ‘The Overlap’, former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane admitted to lifting the windscreen wipers of wealthy drivers who flaunt their privilege by parking on double yellow lines.

Speaking to Ian Wright, Jill Scott and Gary Neville about people who park inconsiderately, Keane conveyed his disdain as he said:

“What do you think of people who have a few quid and a nice car and think they can just park anywhere? They park on yellow lines and think, 'I've got money, I can park where I want.' They take the ticket off and go 'I could pay that'. Rude that.”

When co-host Wright asked about suitable punishments, the Irishman jokingly suggested slashing tyres or even breaking windscreen wipers.

“Do you know what would be good, [if you could] take their wipers and break them. I don’t break it; I just pull it out. Not off, but just pull them up, so when they get back in the car, they have to get out and fix them.”

In light of these revelations, an expert from Windscreen Wipers has revealed the best way to steer clear of the infamously grumpy football pundit:

“You don’t want to get on the wrong side of Roy Keane, his footballing history will tell you that. And it looks like the simplest way to stay on his good side is to park properly.

“Always be aware of parking restrictions and any road signs or markings that change the requirements or permits needed for you to leave your car somewhere. And most importantly, never park on a double yellow line.