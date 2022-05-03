Formula 1 heads to Miami for the first time this weekend as Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen resume their championship battle.

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally here and a weekend of pomp and circumstance is expected as Formula 1 expands its presence in America.

This is now the second American Grand Prix on the calendar and will joined by the Las Vegas Grand Prix next year.

The excitement of Miami follows from Max Verstappen’s second season win at Imola two weekends ago and with a track expected to see similar speeds as in Italy, Ferrari and Red Bull will no doubt be enjoying a fierce battle once again.

McLaren were also able to celebrate after a disappointing start to 2022, with Lando Norris enjoying his first podium of the year.

Ferrari had been looking forward to their first home race of the year when they headed to Imola but dreams turned into nightmares when Carlos Sainz crashed out in the first lap of the race, again.

This upset was then followed by Charles Leclerc who, while fighting with Sergio Perez for second place, spun out and found himself with front wing damage and down to sixth place.

George Russell maximised whatever he was able to from his ‘undriveable’ car and came in fourth, but Mercedes are expected to bring in some much needed upgrades this weekend that could hopefully see them come back to compete with their rivals.

The three Imola podium winners, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez (left to right)

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered his worst result in a decade at Imola and will be desperate that his team ensure there’s no repeat of the catastrophic errors from the previous race.

Miami has been one of the most hyped races in Formula 1 history and as we prepare for what is likely to be a weekend full of fun and fireworks, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the action from Florida.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The race weekend begins on Friday 6 May 2022 and will conclude on Sunday 8 May 2022:

Friday 6 May:

Practice 1: 7.30-8.30pm BST

Practice 2: 10.30-11.30pm BST

Saturday 7 May:

Practice 3: 6-7pm BST

Qualifying: 9-10pm BST

Sunday 8 May:

Race: 8.30-10.30pm BST

Where is the Miami Grand Prix taking place?

It had been thought that the Miami circuit would take in the Miami Beach and seaside streets of the Florida City, but the organisers have opted instead to form an artificial yet ‘authentic’ track around the Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami International Autodrome is situated in Miami Gardens, north of the main city.

The Hard Rock Stadium is known for putting on an excellent show - it has hosted six Super Bowls, two baseball World Series and numerous music concerts.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix

Every session from the start of the first practice session to the end of the race will be available to watch on Sky Sports .

A live stream of their coverage can also be accessed via NowTV .

What is the track like?

It is a street-track spectacle with the Hard Rock Stadium as the main focus and will feature 19 corners, three straights with a potential for three DRS zones.

There is an estimated top speed of around 320km/h with the average around the track to mirror Imola.

The main elevation chance will feature between turns 13 and 16 as the track heads over an exit ramp and under various flyovers.

Who is set to win at Miami Grand Prix?

With such high speeds, it is hard to look past Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. Mercedes are set to bring upgrades to the Florida party but they are unlikely to fix every problem they have had since the beginning of the season.