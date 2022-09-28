Formula 1 returns after three week break due to cancelled Russian Grand Prix as the drivers head to Singapore

The 2022 Formula 1 season has been on an inadvertent break over the past three weeks, after the Russian Grand Prix was cancelled earlier this year due to the conflict in Ukraine.

The season will now continue as the drivers head to Singapore for the night-time race which will take place on Sunday 2 October.

Italy’s Monza Grand Prix was the last outing for the 10 teams with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen once again taking victory closely followed by former karting and now 2022 rival Charles Leclerc.

This was the closest the Ferrari driver had come to winning the race for quite some weeks but with the race finishing under the safety car, there was nothing the Monegasque could do.

With only a few more races left this season, we have now reached the point in the campaign where Verstappen could theoretically win the Drivers’ Championship - it is unlikely, but mathemtically possible.

The only way this could happen is if Verstappen wins and Leclerc finishes lower than eighth, or if Verstappen wins and sets fastest lap, Leclerc must finish lower than seventh.

Given the 24-year-old Italian Horses driver hasn’t finished outside the top six when he has completed a race this year, it means the chances of it happening on a circuit where Ferrari could thrive are even more unlikely.

As we enter the final stretch of the 2022 Formula 1 season, here is all you need to know ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen overtakes George Russell in Italy in September 2022

When is the Singapore Grand Prix 2022?

The race weekend will begin on Friday 30 September and conclude on Sunday 2 October 2022.

(All times are BST)

Friday 30 September:

Practice 1: 11am - 12pm

Practice 2: 2pm - 3pm

Saturday 1 October:

Practice 3: 11am - 12pm

Qualifying: 2pm - 3pm

Sunday 2 October:

Race: 1pm - 3pm

Where is the Singapore Grand Prix?

The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and the first Formula 1 race here was held in 2008.

It’s one of the most physically demanding races on the calendar due to the bumpy street surfaces and humid conditions. It also has 23 corners, meaning drivers are working their wheel a lot with the physical stress causing many to lose as much as 3kg over the course of a race.

The Singapore Grand Prix also has some of the most unique features with Turn 18 seeing drivers race underneath a grandstand.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix

Sky Sports will once again show all of the action from Singapore over the weekend with Sky Sports Formula 1 and Sky Sports Main Event showing all coverage from Practice 1 to the Race.

Sky Sports subscriptions start at £46/month while NowTV passes can be purchased for £11.99/day.

Who will win the Singapore Grand Prix?

This could be Mercedes last best chance to win a Formula 1 race this season with the circuit well suited to their W13 car due to the number of corners.

It is also a track that could be exceptionally kind to Ferrari due to many of the corners being slow with long straights in between.

The Singapore Grand Prix is more about qualifying than many other races (except Monaco) and if Ferrari can bring the pace that was seen during qualifying in Italy to the Marina Bay Circuit, Charles Leclerc may find himself with his first win since July.

However, there is still only one driver who appears to be a firm guarantee for success: Max Verstappen has been unstoppable in recent months and he does not show any signs of slowing down.