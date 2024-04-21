FA Cup semi final: How to watch Man Utd vs Coventry

The FA Cup semi finals are taking place this weekend. Cup holders Manchester City have dispatched Chelsea 1-0, while Manchester United will face Championship outfit Coventry City. Here’s when to watch the game that will determine City’s opponents in the final.

All four clubs that made the semis have won the FA Cup previously. City won the coveted prize last season, as well as the Champions League and the Premier League - their opponents, Chelsea, last lifted the trophy in 2018. Manchester United picked up their last FA Cup in 2016, while Coventry won the tournament in 1987.

When does the FA Cup semi final kick off?

The game between Manchester United and Coventry City is due to kick off at 3:30pm on Sunday, April 21, barring any unforeseen delays.

How can I watch Manchester United vs Coventry?

Manchester United vs Coventry City will be shown on ITV1, UTV and STV, with coverage on ITV1 starting at 2.30pm. Additionally, both games will available for live radio listening on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Will the game go to a replay?