Fabienne Andre knows her time is coming after another fourth place finish

Andre missed the podium in the T34 800m in what could have been a ParalympicsGB one, two, three

Fabienne Andre knows that her time is coming after another fourth-place finish at Paris 2024.

The wheelchair racer from Brighton crossed the line in 2:06.86 for fourth in the women's T34 800m, a repeat result of her effort in Tokyo three years ago.

In a race that saw Hannah Cockroft take her three-peat in the event, with teammate Kare Adenegan grabbing silver, Andre noted disappointment in not being able to join them on the podium.

But with less experience of competing at the top stage compared to her teammates, the 27-year-old knows that there is more to come after a first taste of pack action in Paris.

“Obviously it’s gutting not to get third but I tried my best and I did the best push I could," said Andre, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

"It’s the first time I’ve really raced in a pack, it’s so cool to see all the girls being closer together than previously.

"It’s great experience for me and I know I have more to give when I’ve gone back and made a few changes.

"I’m excited to get back into training. I’m really grateful for the opportunity to race and I did my best out there, I made decisions in the race I haven’t had to make before.

"It’s not where I wanted to finish but I held my own. I was fourth in Tokyo, fourth again in Paris, now let’s push forward until LA."

Andre finished less than one second off the podium in the 800m, with the USA's Eva Houston pipping her to the post.

But it was the tactics she admitted were her downfall in her final event of Paris 2024, with fourth following up from a fifth place finish over 100m.

"I’ve not really had to do tactics before so it was about who I could get on the back of, who I could draft," she added.

"I had to be really aware of everyone around me, which is quite hard when you’re pushing with your head down.

"I was really happy to make some moves, which is a first for me.

"It makes me want to go back and get faster, fitter and stronger. I know I’ve got it in me eventually but today wasn’t my day.

"Huge thanks to the National Lottery, they have enabled me to train and work the way I do. I’m really grateful for them and their support. Back to the drawing board for me."

