Family sacrifice helps Welsh equestrian star secure silver in Paris

Abergele's Georgia Wilson took silver with equine partner Sakura

Georgia Wilson believes her parents' decision to sell their motorhome to help fund her equestrian dream has paid off after winning her second Paralympic medal of Paris 2024.

The 28-year-old from Abergele claimed silver in the individual freestyle event in the Para equestrian at Versailles.

Wilson, riding Sakura, produced a personal best score to win silver in the Grade II category beating out Denmark’s Katrine Kristensen for the first time.

“I can’t thank that horse enough,” said Wilson, who is part of Aldi’s Nearest and Dearest programme in partnership with ParalympicsGB, helping to maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance.

“Mum and Dad sold their motorhome, their pension, a retirement present for Suki.

“But I think she is worth her weight in gold so I don’t think they will miss the motorhome too much.

“It’s everyone around’s sacrifices. Micky my trainer, sisters, dad, the world-class squad, The National Lottery funding, the people that play the Lottery.

“It’s everyone and to just pull it off in the arena where everyone is watching, it is the most magical time.”

“It is amazing. I didn’t expect to come here and medal. The first day was amazing and this one is just a dream come true.”

Wilson and Sakura bettered her result from her Tokyo debut, where she won two bronzes having been called up late.

The Welshwoman won back-to-back individual test bronzes before upgrading the freestyle bronze to silver.

She finished just behind Fiona Howard of the USA, who claimed gold with a score of 81.994%, but was comfortably ahead of Germany’s Heidemarie Dresing in bronze.

Wilson was also able to park the disappointment of GB missing out on team gold for the first time ever at the Paralympics as they finished sixth.

The European silver medallist teamed up with Natasha Baker and Sophie Wells in the team final, but all three of them, as well as debutant Mari Durward-Akhurst will return from Paris with medals.

She also believes they will use the defeat as motivation for four years time at LA 2028.

Wilson added: “It is very tough; Great Britain will come back stronger.

“Sophie Wells was on a young horse, just wait and see.

“There are four years more until USA so we will work our socks off and do our best.

“I think Great Britain have done us proud. We have all at the minute got medals to go home.

“We’re still fighting, and we will come back stronger.”

