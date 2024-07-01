Famous faces spotted as Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham among stars at Wimbledon
The legendary broadcaster looked cheerful as he entered the royal box on the Centre Court for the first of the tennis tournament.
The 98-year-old naturalist arrived with his daughter Susan, wearing a navy blue jacket and a patterned tie, and smiled broadly. He shared a laugh with the football icon who attended with his mother Sandra. Beckham, dressed in a beige jacket and brown tie, also appeared to be in a jovial mood.
Other celebrities watching the opening day included opera singer Katherine Jenkins and Pointless star Alexander Armstrong. Jazz singer Jamie Cullum focused intently on the action from the royal box, sitting alongside Play School’s Baroness Floella Benjamin and her husband, Keith Taylor.
Emma Raducanu and defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz are among the highlights of the opening day at the All England Club. Alcaraz is set to play Estonian Mark Lajal, while Raducanu received a boost on Monday morning when her scheduled opponent, Ekaterina Alexandrova, withdrew due to illness. Raducanu will now face Mexican Renata Zarazua on Centre Court.
Meanwhile, Andy Murray will decide whether to play singles in the tournament after a practice session on Monday afternoon. The 37-year-old, who underwent surgery to remove a spinal cyst nine days ago, showed improvement while hitting with fellow British player Kyle Edmund. However, he remains uncertain if he is physically ready to play his first-round match against Czech Tomas Machac on Tuesday.
