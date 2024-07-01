Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Famous faces have been spotted on the first day of Wimbledon with the likes of Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham.

The legendary broadcaster looked cheerful as he entered the royal box on the Centre Court for the first of the tennis tournament.

The 98-year-old naturalist arrived with his daughter Susan, wearing a navy blue jacket and a patterned tie, and smiled broadly. He shared a laugh with the football icon who attended with his mother Sandra. Beckham, dressed in a beige jacket and brown tie, also appeared to be in a jovial mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other celebrities watching the opening day included opera singer Katherine Jenkins and Pointless star Alexander Armstrong. Jazz singer Jamie Cullum focused intently on the action from the royal box, sitting alongside Play School’s Baroness Floella Benjamin and her husband, Keith Taylor.

David Attenborough and David Beckham attend day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) | WireImage

Emma Raducanu and defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz are among the highlights of the opening day at the All England Club. Alcaraz is set to play Estonian Mark Lajal, while Raducanu received a boost on Monday morning when her scheduled opponent, Ekaterina Alexandrova, withdrew due to illness. Raducanu will now face Mexican Renata Zarazua on Centre Court.

(L-R) Andrew Levitas, Katherine Jenkins, Alexander Armstrong and Rex Armstrong attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) | WireImage