Fearnley hoping for good British fortunes at Wimbledon

Jacob Fearnley hopes he can continue to contribute to good British fortunes ahead of Wimbledon this summer.

The 23-year-old began his grass court season with a run to a first ATP Tour singles quarter-final at the LTA's HSBC Championships at Queen's, as well as reaching the doubles semi-finals alongside Cameron Norrie.

The pair were eventually beaten by doubles specialists Michael Venus and Nikola Mektić 6-3 7-5 but Fearnley took plenty of positives from his week in the capital amidst strong mood music amongst the British hopefuls in the men's draw.

Fearnley was one of several home talents to wow the crowd in W14, with compatriot and British No.1 Jack Draper reaching the singles semi-final and he believes their exploits have set the stage for what will be a memorable summer on the lawns of SW19.

“It's always good to have British guys doing well before Wimbledon,” said Fearnley. “It increases the hype and gives the fans something to watch and look forward to.

“What Jack's doing, being No.4 in the world is exciting and obviously there's myself, Cam and a lot of great wild cards that have been named.

“British tennis is in a good position, and it's great that it's peaking right before Wimbledon.”

Fearnley and Norrie's unsuccessful bid for the final preceded Draper's own defeat to Jiri Lehecka in the final four.

The home favourite lost out to the Czech star 6-4 4-6 7-5 in two hours and nine minutes, ensuring that the nation's wait for a first British singles champion at Queen's since Andy Murray in 2016 will extend to a decade.

Draper went down a break in the opening set and Lehecka quickly capitalized to ease into the lead.

Draper fought back to take the second and set up a grandstand finish in the decider but was unable to repel Lehecka's renewed assault.

“It's my best result here,” said Draper. "I lost to a better player today on the day, missed a couple of shots here and there, and at this level you obviously can't do that.

“I felt like it was a solid week. I didn't play my best tennis, but at the same time seeing the improvements since last year and I gave myself a chance of being in the final tomorrow.

“I didn't quite get over the line but that's tennis really and I'm looking to keep improving from here to hopefully do better at Wimbledon.”

Draper cut a frustrated figure following his defeat to Lehecka and his anguish was plain to see after the Czech star denied the main man of British tennis a dream final berth.

But Draper insists his frustrations were directed at himself more than anything, apologizing for his loss of composure.

He added: “The way I sort of playing at times. I have worked so hard to get myself in that position and I really tried to get myself up and get the energy going.

“I was trying to use everything I could. I tried to compete for every ball but in the end, anger just spilled over a little bit too much.”

