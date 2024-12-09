Female athletes being deterred from triathlons, report reveals

Sophie Power

Female athletes are being deterred from competing in triathlons, after a new survey detailed over a quarter have experienced harassment at races.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Female athletes are being deterred from competing in triathlons, after a new survey detailed over a quarter have experienced harassment at races.

The new report from SheRACES in partnership with Fund Her Tri UK, is the most detailed research and analysis to date of the experience of women in triathlon, and reveals just three per cent of female athletes experience no deterrent or inequitable provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research revealed that large proportions of athletes would be more likely to enter races that offered better provisions for female athletes, such as better changing facilities, toilets, and changes to cut-off times, while 28 per cent surveyed experienced physical or verbal harassment at a race.

In response to the findings, SheRACES have produced a set of recommendations for events to improve inclusivity for women, with the ability to become SheRACES accredited if certain criteria are met.

Sophie Power, founder of SheRACES, said: “We believe a woman’s place is on the start line. Over the last three years, our detailed insight work, campaigning and analysis has driven real change in the world of trail and road running, with some of the biggest races in the world committing to change that positively impacts the women’s race experience from beginner to elite.

“Now it’s time to apply our knowledge to triathlon and support race organisers to create events that consider the female experience, while empowering triathletes to advocate for better race experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The comments we received on our survey were eye-opening, and while there are a lot of positives in triathlon already, there is much work to be done.

“Our easy-to-apply race guidelines are simple to put in place, but they make a huge difference to women and their race experience – as well as being commercially successful for race directors.

“We look forward to working with the triathlon community, from events to media and governing bodies, from athletes to sponsors, to bring the joy of racing to more women.”

The survey spoke to over 900 female triathletes with a range of experiences in the sport, and found that 84 per cent of female triathletes would be more likely to enter races that committed to equitable and inclusive treatment for women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many respondents highlighted inadequacies with current provisions, including uncertainty around cut-off times and unequal coverage of men’s and women’s races while over half highlighted insufficient toilet provision at races.

Nearly four in five (79%) of respondents who became pregnant lost out on at least on race entry due to pregnancy and British Triathlon CEO Ruth Daniels revealed changes are already underway to address some of the issues highlighted in the report.

She said: “We always welcome new research and perspectives and that is why we worked with SheRACES and Fund Her Tri UK to share the questionnaire with our members and enable them to include their views for this report.

“We will now be reviewing the results and recommendations, alongside our own data and feedback from women in our sport, to see how we can further improve women’s experiences in triathlon, working with event organisers, clubs, our members and wider triathlon community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are already talking to event organisers about our event guidance to ensure it includes a greater focus on equality, diversity, inclusion and sustainability. The SheRACES commitments announced in this report, if implemented by event organisers, should provide an improved experience for women taking part as well as increase numbers of women and girls participating in triathlon and at events. Our new guidance will be launched early 2025.

“We have also been working on a revised pregnancy deferral policy for our Age Group athletes, which has been developed in consultation with them and is being launched imminently.

“Triathlon is in a great place when it comes to gender equity compared to many other sports, but there is always more we can do to ensure everyone is welcome and barriers to taking part are mitigated or removed. We are fully committed to doing that.”