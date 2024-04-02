Fenton Rogers: Huddersfield Giants prop suspended after drink driving

Huddersfield Giants youngster Fenton Rogers has been suspended after being charged with drink driving and bailed on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. The 20-year-old, who made his Super League debut against Wigan last June, had initially made Ian Watson’s 21-man squad for the trip to London Broncos last weekend. However, he has since been taken out of the squad due to his conduct on Good Friday which saw him get arrested by Greater Manchester Police.

A statement by the force’s Oldham Division explained: “Fenton Rogers, of Wrigley Street, Oldham, has been charged with drink driving and has been bailed in relation to an assault of an emergency worker. The 20-year-old has been bailed ahead of scheduled appearance at Tameside Magistrates Court on May 16.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Huddersfield Giants reveals that the club have suspended Rodgers with immediate effects. The statement reads: “The club were made aware on Friday morning by Fenton Rogers of an incident the previous day which led to him being detained for questioning by the police.

“The club has suspended him with immediate effect pending the outcome of their own investigation. No further comment will be made at this stage.”