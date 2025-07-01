FIFA Club World Cup: Will Kylian Mbappe lead Real Madrid attack v Juventus? Xabi Alonso reveals

Eyeing his FIFA Club World Cup debut after missing the entire group stage, Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has returned to training following reports that he lost 5kg due to illness.

The record-time European champions are favourites to clear the round of 16 phase after topping their group in the prestigious competition. Renewing their European rivalry at the grandest stage, Madrid will meet Juventus in the knockout tie of the Club World Cup. According to head coach Xabi Alonso, there is a 'big possibility' that Mbappe will lead the attack of the Los Blancos at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Mbappe missed Madrid's last three games against Al Hilal, Pachuca and RB Salzburg after the French forward was diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis. Despite missing the services of the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) captain, Alonso's Madrid punched their tickets for the business end of the competition.

When asked about Mbappe's availability in the lead-up to the encounter against Juventus, Alonso mentioned that there is a significant likelihood about the French talisman making his Club World Cup debut on Tuesday, although the extent of his involvement remains uncertain.

Xabi Alonso provides insight

"Kylian is doing well now and we are speaking every single day," Alonso told reporters. "We will talk to him in the morning to make the final decision. "It's a big possibility that he makes his Club World Cup debut tomorrow, though. I don't know how much, but it's a big possibility." Alonso, a former Real Madrid midfielder, replaced Carlo Ancelotti as the head coach at the end of the 2024-25 season. The 43-year-old enjoyed a successful three-year spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the German Bundesliga.

‘Real Madrid is very demanding’

"Every single match is now all or nothing. It's a huge match and we have been prepping for the last few weeks to be ready for tomorrow. We are at the knockout stage now, last 16 against a top team like Juve, so we will have to have a very complete performance to go through.This match is important. It's a very different competition to those we normally play in, but Real Madrid is very demanding and you are expected to win," Alonso added.