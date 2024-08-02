Fitzpatrick urges new golf fans to keep up wild atmosphere at the Olympics

Fitzpatrick is competing at his first Olympics in Paris | Sam Mellish/Team GB

Fitzpatrick is competing in his first Olympic Games

Matt Fitzpatrick is urging the new ‘non-golf’ fans in Paris to keep cranking up the noise after a razor-sharp second round at the Olympics.

The Sheffield star, 29, shot seven under par on Friday to propel himself up the leaderboard and six shots adrift of leaders Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and British teammate Tommy Fleetwood. Spectators have flocked to Le Golf National – the course where Europe famously toppled USA in the 2018 Ryder Cup – over the last two days to catch a glimpse of the world’s best golfers in action.

That includes many who may not be traditional fans of the sport and 2022 US Open champion Fitzpatrick, who now sits on five under overall, is relishing the more ‘rowdy’ atmosphere as he ramps up his pursuit of a medal. “It was nice to be a part of it,” he said.

“Having some of the non-golf fans makes it a little bit more exciting, a bit rowdier and it created a different atmosphere,which was great.

“I’m definitely happier today after that round. It didn’t feel like it was that bad yesterday but I didn’t score well and today didn’t feel spectacular but I scored well.

“They’re not easy holes, first and second is a tough start so birdieing the first got me off to a good start. It’s different momentum for sure. You look to level par those last few holes so to play them in two under today was a nice bonus.”

Fitzpatrick lies one shot behind the United States’ two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler as Spain’s Jon Rahm, a two-time major winner, sits fourth behind the leading trio. That includes seven-time European Tour winner Fleetwood, who was part of the European team to memorably swat aside the Americans on the course six years ago.

Fleetwood, 33, has also enjoyed individual success at the venue after grabbing French Open glory there back in 2017.

Team GB’s women’s quadruple sculls reflect on emotional Olympic gold. And after also shooting seven under to catapult himself into contention, he reckons a familiarity with conditions can enhance his hopes of gold.

“What happened six years ago has no effect on what happens tomorrow or on Sunday afternoon,” said Fleetwood. But you’re always better off coming to a course where you have good feelings and good things have happened.

“I’ll definitely draw on these but nothing that’s happened in the past will do it for me. But it’s better having good feelings than having a course that’s battered you to pieces for the years.”

