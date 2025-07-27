Five things we learned as England were crowned Euro 2025 champions

Team England celebrating the Uefa Women's Euro 2025 Trophy during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. | Just Pictures/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect

England beat Spain on penalties to defend their European Championship crown and make more history in Switzerland

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lionesses defended their European Championship crown with 4-2 victory on penalties at St. Jakob Park, having drawn 1-1 after extra-time against Spain.

It was yet another historic night for Sarina Wiegman and her team as they won a major tournament on foreign soil for the first time in English footballing history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With celebrations already in full swing as women’s football reaches ever higher levels in England, here are five things we learned from a magical night in Basel.

It’s coming home

Never before has an England side actually been able to bring football home.

Previously the tournaments England have won have been on home soil - in 1966 and 2022 - but now the Lionesses have delivered in a foreign land for the first time ever.

It means they have defended their 2022 Euros crown with back-to-back titles and Sarina Wiegman has won three in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While their journey to the final may not have been glamorous, England always found a way and in doing so they delivered another European title to English shores.

It also means England are European Champions internationally and domestically, with Arsenal having claimed the Champions League title in May 2025.

Kelly always delivers

Whether Chloe Kelly comes on in the 70th minute or the 40th you can bet that she will make an impact.

For the third knockout game in a row, her entry to the pitch signalled a change in England’s fortunes as yet another pinpoint cross allowed Alessia Russo to nod England level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2011, Kelly has the most successful crosses (10) of any substitute in a single tournament.

And despite never starting a game at the tournament, she has the joint-most chances created at Euro 2025.

While Lauren James’ injury looked to be the nail in the coffin of England’s chances at 1-0 down, as Sarina Wiegman opted to start her not fully fit, Kelly ensured they were not and delivered a display befitting a player who has carried the Lionesses with her.

And who else to step and score the winning penalty when the pressure was on than Kelly herself?

Penalties again ole, ole

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Lionesses had said that they would try not to put their families through yet another game of anxiety and tension, again it was extra-time and penalties for England in the most critical match of all.

Alessia Russo’s 57th-minute equaliser had put England back on level terms as she headed home with aplomb from Chloe Kelly’s cross and the Lionesses absorbed the onslaught of Spanish pressure for the remaining hour of normal time and then extra-time.

It meant penalties followed and the usual suspects of Kelly and Hannah Hampton stepped up.

Hampton made two brilliant saves to deny double Ballon D’Or winner Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey, diving the right way both times to palm away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was Kelly who with her usual hop and a skip was given the opportunity to win the Euros once more for England after Salma Paralluelo had placed hers wide.

She was never going to miss as she powered home into the top left corner.

Centre-backs step up

The England defence has come in for criticism throughout the tournament for lacklustre displays and defensive mishaps, but in Basel the pairing of Leah Williamson and Jess Carter truly delivered against perhaps the strongest attack they’ve faced so far.

Faced with tournament top scorer Esther Gonzalez with Athenea del Castillo and Mariona Caldentey on the wings, they stepped up to defend their box with ferocity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carter had been the only change to the line-up from the semi-final victory over Italy as she came back into the line-up in place of Esme Morgan, and she more than justified the switch.

While Spain pressed hard throughout, the defensive pairing proved more than equal to their attempts and Carter in particular appeared to be on the end of every ball forward to clear before a red shirt could get near.

Sarina magic

Sarina Wiegman has now managed a third consecutive European Championship victory, having won the competition with the Netherlands in 2017.

Back-to-back major tournament finals have now been backed up by two major trophies, having had none before her tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While eyebrows may have been raised at the departure of a brilliant Alessia Russo, who had looked alert in the press and snatched England’s equaliser, in the 70th minute, Wiegman’s decisions once more were proved right.

The mantra ‘In Sarina We Trust’ appeared on placards around the stadium and it a trust well-placed.

"Unbelievable. All the staff behind us and Sarina Wiegman - she has done it again! Unbelievable,” said Chloe Kelly.

"It is going to be crazy. I hope the whole of England comes out to support us and shows their love to these girls as they deserve it."