Florent Malouda makes 'explosive' Rayan Cherki and Jack Grealish comparison following Manchester City move

User (UGC) Submitted

Former France star Florent Malouda has likened new Manchester City signing with Jack Grealish, despite the latter being frozen out by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cherki sealed a move to the Citizens after enjoying a prolific season with Lyon across the 2024/2025 campaign. The 21-year-old registered eight goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1, convincing City to splash out more than £30 million for his services.

Having played just 715 minutes across the Premier League season, Cherki's arrival only further suggested that Grealish's time in Manchester will be over this summer. The former Aston Villa star was left out of City's FIFA Club World Cup squad and has recently been linked with a move to Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Malouda, who made more than 150 appearances for Chelsea during a six-year stay in England, believes the two players are similar as opposed to being different and outlined what they must do to be successful in the Premier League.

Malouda told bet365: "Rayan Cherki and Jack Grealish are both creative players, explosive players, players who like to take risks. The challenge for players like this is to adapt to a more structured way of playing football and having zones where you're allowed to play that way.

"You also have a commitment to pressing and to recovering the ball. All these aspects are very demanding and very challenging.

"I had this experience when I moved to the Premier League, you have to adjust yourself, reinvent yourself, and it's like you're learning a new game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You're learning a new game, within the squad, you have more competition. So you have to learn from your peers within the squad, but also do your research and step up your game.

Your new opponents are playing differently especially for Manchester City, so the challenge that you face is that your opponents are ready for you, you have to be on top of your game every time you step on the pitch."