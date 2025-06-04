Football and entertainment legends unite to call on football fans to tackle hunger in the UK

Sir Geoff Hurst is calling on football fans to relegate hunger to history

World Cup winners, Sir Geoff Hurst and Emmanuel Petit and footballers Neville Southall, Peter Schmeichel, and Robbie Fowler unite with actors Jason Isaacs and Matt Lucas and entertainment artists KSI and Tom Grennan to relegate hunger to history

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legends from the world of football and entertainment, including World Cup winners Sir Geoff Hurst and Emmanuel Petit, and Britain’s Got Talent judge, KSI, have joined together to sign an open letter to football fans calling on them to tackle hunger in the UK.

The stars are backing Football vs Hunger, a campaign launched by anti-poverty charity Trussell which aims to raise awareness of the challenges that are driving people to need food banks and encourage everyone to play their part in ending hunger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the other big names who have signed the letter are footballers Neville Southall, Peter Schmeichel, and Robbie Fowler, actors Jason Isaacs and Matt Lucas, entertainment artists, KSI and Tom Grennan, and leading journalists and presenters including Vernon Kay, Henry Winter and Hayley McQueen.

The campaign is also backed by clubs from across the UK, including Liverpool, Everton, St Johnstone, Motherwell, Glentoran, and Bangor 1876 FC.

In their open letter to fans, the stars say, “From tackling racism, to standing up to homophobia, the football community has shaped a better society, by uniting to make clear what we think is acceptable as a nation. It’s now time for fans, players and clubs to come together and tackle one of the biggest challenges facing the UK – hunger.

“Football vs Hunger is a chance for clubs, players and fans to come together to show their support by signing for Trussell FC, and joining a team who are committed to relegating hunger to history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Signing up takes just moments, but means we can each play our part and help achieve a future where no one needs a food bank to survive.”

It is more important now than ever that football fans unite to relegate hunger to history. Last month Trussell revealed that 2.9 million emergency food parcels were provided to people facing hardship across the UK between April 2024 and March 2025, a 51% increase compared to five years ago, and more than a million of the parcels were provided for children.

Speaking about these figures, 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst said: "In the UK, someone needs an emergency food parcel every 11 seconds, this isn’t right. I'm proud to support Football vs Hunger and encourage football fans to play their part in ending the need for food banks in the UK by signing for Trussell FC."

Worryingly, the charity also revealed significant numbers of parents struggling to afford the essentials. Since 2019/20 there has been a 46% rise in emergency food parcels provided to families with children, and a 32% rise in parcels to support children under the age of five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football vs Hunger was launched earlier this year at the Merseyside derby, with football commentator Jeff Stelling has throwing his support behind the campaign at the time, saying: “Hunger in the UK was never an issue I expected to become so significant in 2025, but it has become one of the most critical concerns in modern Britain.

"It’s just not right that so many people can’t afford to feed their families, and need to turn to food banks. That’s why I’m proud to support Football vs Hunger, and join the football community helping to end the need for food banks."

Sir Geoff Hurst is also encouraging fans to sign for Trussell FC: "In the UK, someone needs an emergency food parcel every 11 seconds with nearly 2.9million food parcels distributed in the last twelve months. This isn’t right. I'm proud to support Football vs Hunger and encourage football fans to play their part in ending the need for food banks in the UK by signing for Trussell FC."

Ellie Lambert, Head of Activations at Trussell, said: “It is a testament to the humanity of the football and entertainment communities that so many legends have come together to support our work to relegate hunger to history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know what needs to change to make this future possible, but we can only get there by working together. So, whether you’re a fan on the terraces, a grassroot player, or a World Cup winner, you can make a difference by standing with us and saying that it’s not acceptable that anybody should experience hunger in the UK.”

Fans can show their support by signing for Trussell FC at trussell.org.uk/football