Football fans urged to buy 25/26 Premier League tickets EARLY as "sales are spiked by demand from holidaymakers for the early fixtures in the summer break"

Using its first-party ticket sales data for the previous season (24/25) and next season (25/26) to date, the team at 1Boxoffice.com predicts which Premier League teams are most in-demand for football fans looking to secure tickets.

Speaking on predicted demand for the 25/26 season, the expert sales team at 1Boxoffice.com added: "Currently, Liverpool and Arsenal home fixtures are very much in demand for the 25/26 season. For the three teams joining the league for the 25/26 season (including Leeds United, Burnley, and Sunderland) demand could easily surge or decrease depending upon their early performance once the season is underway".

With this in mind, the team also gave some advice for fans hoping to secure the best possible tickets for future fixtures: "As well as loyal club followers, the ticket sales are also spiked by the demand from the holiday makers who look to secure tickets for the early fixtures in the summer break. With this in mind, it is always ideal to buy tickets early as the ticket prices usually go up as you move closer to the matches. Our historical data also indicates that customers who purchase tickets early are most likely to save up to 50% of the price that they would have to pay for the tickets closer to the match dates. However, we do sell tickets right up until the match kick off, so in some cases even last-minute entrance to games can be catered for".

When looking for affordable tickets, the team shared that seat selection is key - the team added that "in terms of pricing, seats on the lower long-side are generally the most expensive as they are closer to the action and have a better overall of the game, while the upper short-side (located at a higher perspective behind the goals) tends to be the most affordable".