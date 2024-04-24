27 Premier League referees & the football teams they support - gallery

Here’s a look at who the 27 active Premier League referees support.

By Jimmy Johnson
3 minutes ago

At the weekend, Everton defeated Nottingham Forest by a score of 2-0 in a crucial Premier League relegation battle. There were a number of contentious calls made over the course of the outing - leading to referee Stuart Attwell’s status as a Luton Town supporter being brought into question.

In this piece, we’ll be looking at the birthplaces and allegiances of each referee in the Premier League. Generally, if a referee could have some sort of bias towards or against a certain outfit, he will not referee their games. For example, Peter Bankes is from Liverpool - as such, he does not officiate any games featuring the Reds or Everton.

Team: Unknown (from Chippenham)

1. Sam Allison

Team: Luton Town (from Nuneaton)

2. Stuart Attwell

Team: Unknown (from Liverpool)

3. Peter Bankes

Team: Unknown (from West Yorkshire)

4. Samuel Barrott

