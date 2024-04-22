54-cap international footballer dies aged 71

Leighton James

Former 54-cap Welsh international footballer and ex-Burnley, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City star Leighton James has died at the age of 71.

A nomadic winger, James played for no less than seven clubs over the course of his professional career - he also spent three different spells at Burnley, making 399 league appearances for the Clarets. He also turned out for the likes of Newport County, Bury and Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the end of his playing career, James made several forays into senior team management. He was the head coach of clubs such as Gainsborough Trinity, Accrington Stanley and Llanelli Town - his last job as a manager came at Haverfordwest County in 2011. Additionally, he also worked as a pundit for the BBC and Real Radio.

On the international stage, James was a regular member of the Wales squad during his career. He won 54 caps for the Dragons, scoring 10 goals - he also captained his country on a single occasion.

A statement on Swansea’s official club website following James’ death on Friday, April 19 reads: “Swansea City is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Leighton James at the age of 71.

“The gifted winger, widely regarded as one of the Swans’ finest players, was a key figure in the side that secured a first-ever promotion to the top-flight in 1981, scoring a stunning goal in the victory over Preston North End at Deepdale to complete the club’s rise. The thoughts of everyone at Swansea City are with Leighton’s friends and family at this sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad