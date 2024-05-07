Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Premier League season draws to a close, AFC Bournemouth fans have found themselves strongly divided as they reflect on the past year. The Cherries are 10th in the league, with the possibility to leapfrog West Ham United in the remaining two games.

With two games remaining, fans are now looking back on the season and how Bournemouth’s players performed - but cannot seem to agree on a standout star. The Micky Cave/Daily Echo AFC Bournemouth player of the year vote is coming to an end, but fans are struggling to pick a single favourite player from the season.

To outsiders, the favourite for such a vote would be striker Dominic Solanke. The 26-year-old has scored 18 goals in 36 matches, putting him alongside the likes of Mo Salah and Ollie Watkins in the golden boot race. This has certainly been his breakout season, with many pundits even tipping him to join the England squad for the Euros this summer.

Commenting on X, Bournemouth fan @IraolasCherry said: “The fact people aren’t going for Solanke is crazy. Solanke has broken the club record for most goals in the prem, not only that he’s also been brilliant carrying the ball forward, played every game aswell, there’s been loads of good players this season but Solanke has no doubt been the stand out player.”

DRE93___ added: “What a season Solanke has had.”

But other fans believe there are a number of alternative options, including winger Ryan Christie. @Gamesgone95 tweeted: “He [Solanke] is certainly in for a shout but equally you could give it to Christie. They are the only two who should be in the conversation though. Solanke scores the goals, but without Christie in midfield this team was destined for relegation. He’s transformed us.”

But National World’s choice for AFC Bournemouth’s player of the season is a defender who seems to have flown somewhat under the radar this year. From bolstering the defence to bagging goals at the other end, Argentinian defender Marcos Senesi is our pick of the bunch. In 29 games he has scored four goals and got four assists, largely from set pieces.

Under new manager Andoni Iraola, the Cherries have been transformed in attack, and so many advances up the pitch begin with Senesi. Data compiled by the Athletic put his progressive passes into the final third alongside the likes of Man City’s Rodri and Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier. But he’s been defensively solid too, winning aerial duels in his own box and not being afraid to throw in a firm tackle.