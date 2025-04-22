'Heartache': AI predicts the play-off race for Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Coventry - and it's close
Sheffield United are this morning licking their wounds after missing out on an automatic spot, but can console themselves with a guaranteed berth in the play-offs - as can Sunderland - and if they can rediscover their form from earlier in the season, will be favourites to triumph at Wembley.
But it’s tight, tight, tight in the scramble to finish sixth or higher... and here’s what ChatGPT thinks may happen.
The EFL table with two games to go
- Leeds United 94
- Burnley 94
- Sheffield United 86
- Sunderland 76
- Bristol City 67
- Coventry City 66
- Middlesbrough 63
- Millwall 63
- Blackburn Rovers 62
- West Bromwich Albion 60
The crunch EFL fixtures according to AI
- Coventry vs. QPR – A must-win for Coventry.
- Bristol City vs. Hull – Hull fighting for survival.
- Middlesbrough vs. Watford – Tricky, but Boro at home should take it.
- Millwall vs. Swansea – A banana skin game for Millwall.
How the season will end for play-off contenders
ChatGPT said: “Here’s a match-by-match prediction for the remaining 2 games for each play-off contender (Sheffield Utd, Sunderland, Coventry, Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Blackburn).”
Sheffield United - third
vs. Stoke (H) – ✅ Win (3-1) - Strong at home, Stoke are mid-table and coasting.
vs. Rotherham (A) – ✅ Win (2-0) - Rotherham already relegated. Routine.
Sunderland - fourth
vs. Blackburn (H) – ✅ Win (2-1) - Backed by a full Stadium of Light. Rovers are shaky away.
vs. Watford (A) – ➖ Draw (1-1) - Tricky away day, but they'll grind out a point.
Coventry City - fifth
vs. QPR (H) – ✅ Win (2-0) - QPR struggling, Coventry must (and should) win.
vs. Norwich (A) – ➖ Draw (2-2) - Norwich will play loose with nothing to lose. Coventry fight for it.
Now here comes the exciting bit
Middlesbrough and Bristol City, thinks AI, will be locked in crazily close ending to the season. And it will end in heartache for one side.
Middlesbrough - sixth
vs. Watford (H) – ✅ Win (2-1) - Crucial game. Boro at home usually deliver in clutch.
vs. Cardiff (A) – ✅ Win (3-1) - Cardiff fading, Boro finish strong.
Bristol City - seventh
vs. Hull (H) – ❌ Loss (1-2) - Hull are battling to stay up and in decent form. Big upset.
vs. Preston (A) – ✅ Win (2-0) - Bounce back against a side with little to play for.
How AI thinks the EFL season will pan out
ChapGPT said: “Based on current form, fixtures remaining, momentum, and experience in pressure situations, here's a realistic prediction for how the EFL Championship might finish”
- Leeds United Likely to win out — in top form.
- Burnley May slip once, but already up.
- Sheffield United Solid defensively, play-off bound.
- Sunderland Strong recent form, should stay comfortable.
- Coventry City Easier run-in than rivals, sneak in.
- Middlesbrough Momentum and firepower push them above Bristol.
- Bristol City Tough last 2 games, lost momentum.
- Millwall Inconsistent results, weak away record.
- Blackburn Rovers Leaky defence costs crucial points.
- West Brom Managerial chaos, too little too late.
The above sequence of events will leave Middlesbrough and Bristol locked on 69 points. If the results fall this way, Middlesbrough’s superior goal difference (which would end +13 to City’s +9) would see them through, to the despair of Robins fans. There’s always next year...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.