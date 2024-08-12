AI predicts if Man City’s 2024/25 season ticket is best value

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Pep Guardiola’s team dominating English football and securing their fourth Premier League title in a row back in May, you would expect their season ticket prices to be on the pricey side. However, that is not the case.

Last season, many Cityzen fans witnessed some extraordinary goals scored by the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne, and each time the net rippled at the Etihad, it cost just £7.56.

Now that the Community Shield also belongs to the blue side of Manchester following their 7-6 penalty shootout victory on Saturday against Manchester United, the 2024/25 Premier League season is rapidly approaching and commences on Friday.

Supporters will begin to see how their club’s performance on the pitch determines their prior thought-balancing process between being a dedicated fan and getting the best value-for-money game by game.

Etihad Stadium

A study conducted by experts at SlotsUp compiled data based on the best value per goal scored during home games throughout the previous season, circulating the price of the cheapest season ticket at each club. They presented their findings to AI, alongside the updated season ticket prices for the 2024/25 season, which then predicted teams that would be the greatest bargains for the season ahead.

Top Premier League Outfits

Among the established Premier League teams, Manchester City continues to dominate both on the pitch and in providing value for fans. Despite their success and star-studded lineup, the cheapest season ticket last campaign was priced at £385. With 51 goals scored at home, the cost per goal equalled an attractive £7.56. Their cheapest season ticket price has seen a 10.4% inflation for the upcoming season, now costing £425.

Newcastle United offered a compelling proposition. Their cheapest season ticket, priced at £417, was paired with 49 home goals, resulting in a cost of £8.51 per goal. Unfortunately for Toon fans, the cheapest price for the forthcoming season is £662, meaning it may be hard to replicate the quality for money.

West Ham United, with last season's cheapest season ticket price of £310 and 31 goals scored at home, offered a cost per goal of £10.00, making it a noteworthy coup.

Balancing Cost and Quality

Other teams also provide a mix of affordability and quality football. Aston Villa's most affordable price was £610, and they found the back of the net on 48 occasions, resulting in a cost of £12.71 per goal. Chelsea and Liverpool followed with higher prices but still reasonable value, considering their competitive nature and the overall matchday experience they provide.

Promoted Teams Shine

Ipswich Town stands out among the newly promoted teams for providing exceptional value. Following their promotion to the Championship from League One, their cheapest season ticket price last season was £353. A surprise package in the league, they bagged 59 goals at home, helping to secure back-to-back promotions, meaning the cost per goal equalled an incredibly low £5.98. Having made some smart summer signings, especially regaining Omari Hutchinson's services, they may just impress once again.

Southampton also offered impressive value. Their cheapest season ticket was £359, and 54 home goals gave a cost per goal of £6.65. Leicester City followed closely with a season ticket price of £385 and 47 home goals, resulting in a cost of £8.19 per goal.

But can they replicate a similar rate in the Premier League?

AI's Take On 2024/25 Premier League Top Value For Money Teams

When asked to evaluate the cost and the anticipated quality of the football experience, AI presented its top picks for the 2024/25 season.

Manchester City: This powerhouse team, with a cost per goal of £7.56 last season, ensures fans get top-tier football without breaking the bank. Despite a £40 increase, Pep Guardiola's men won't let you down.

Ipswich Town: With the lowest price per goal of every team in question at £5.98 in the Championship last season, The Tractor Boys could have a stellar first season back in the top flight and be looking good for value with their 2024/25 cheapest season ticket increasing only by £19.

West Ham United: A new manager, a new era and new excitement at West Ham's London Stadium? The Hammers still possess the cheapest season ticket in the league despite an 11.3% increase to £345, and it could be a progressive forthcoming campaign.

Crystal Palace: An underdog, an outsider? The Eagles finished the previous season extremely strong under the new guidance of Oliver Glasner. Despite losing a key player, Michael Olise, to Bayern Munich and other individuals linked with big-money moves away from Selhurst Park, the club has also recruited well. Their season tickets were frozen to 'continue to offer exceptional value' for their loyal supporters and hopefully for them to pick up where they left off in the league last season.

As the new season approaches, it could be that fans of Manchester City, Ipswich Town, West Ham United, and Crystal Palace get the best bang for their buck.