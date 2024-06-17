Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness (left) has provided a positive update on the health of ex-team-mate Alan Hansen (right). Picture: David Davies/PA Wire | David Davies/PA Wire

Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness has provided a health update on his ex-teammate Alan Hansen after reports of him being ‘seriously ill’.

An update on the health of BBC television football pundit, Alan Hansen, has been issued by one of the ex-footballers' teammates. Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness provided positive news to concerned fans on Monday (June17).

It was revealed earlier this month that the 69-year-old was 'seriously ill', however the cause has not yet been disclosed. His former club of 14 years announced on June 9: "The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital."

Souness, a team-mate of Hansen’s for club and country - both also playing for Scotland - has confirmed he has since talked to his friend over the phone, saying ‘he’s back’. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “I spoke to him yesterday and he sounded fabulous so I hope that’s him on the way to a full recovery. I’ve been speaking to his son and Janet, his wife, and I’ve been phoning his phone, his phone number.

“I got on the train on Sunday and I was looking for my seat and my phone rang and I could see it was big Al. I was thinking ‘Oh no, don’t answer that’. So I sat down and got the courage to phone back and he answered the phone.

“He’s definitely back because he did nothing but take the mickey out of me. He’s been in a difficult place but the way he sounded yesterday, he’s back, and I hope I’m right.”