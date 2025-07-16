Alexander Isak: Newcastle slap £150m record price tag on star striker in bid to ward off Liverpool
Liverpool have been linked with the 25-year-old Sweden international and a report on Tuesday suggested the Reds are prepared to pay £120m for his services.
The PA news agency understands there has been no formal contact between the two clubs over the player, although sources on Merseyside have indicated Isak is among a series of forward options being considered by Liverpool this summer.
Newcastle’s majority owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have the financial clout to resist any approach should they remain steadfast in their determination to hang on to a player who is understood not to be agitating for a move.
Both Newcastle and Liverpool have been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, who is understood to be valued around the £85m mark by the Bundesliga club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.