But, as Rayan Cherki joins Manchester City for £34m, Manchester United supporters can be forgiven for feeling a touch envious, as the French maestro was on their wishlist as long ago as 2019, when he was a raw 15-year-old.

And Cherki is not the only top European talent who was not pinned down to sign for the Old Trafford side.

Then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was an outspoken advocate of adding youth to his teams - and explicitly singled out Cherki as a prospect for the future. Having managed Erling Haaland at Molde, where he cut his managerial teeth, he also knew that striker would go on to be a generational talent. Again, United missed out.

Here’s a very decent first 11 - also including England talisman Jude Bellingham - of players that United were linked to in the Solskjaer era. It may be a bit short of width, but there’s talent running through every position. United fans are entitled to look at the line-up and think: “What if.....”

1 . Gianluigi Donnarumma - GK He was available on a free transfer in 2021, and Solskjaer was looking to organise a succession plan for David de Gea. Instead, Donnarumma went to PSG - you may have noticed they had a reasonable run in the Champions League this year - and United ended up with Andre Onana | Getty

2 . Kieran Trippier - RB Personal terms were agreed with United in 2021 but the club hesitated over Atletico Madrid's valuation. He joined Newcastle the following year. United fans can decide whether he or Diogo Dalot is a more dependable right back. | Getty

3 . Dayot Upamecano - CB This was one that Solskjaer allegedly turned down - United reportedly decided against making a move for Upamecano because the manager wanted a left-footed centre-back. Instead he moved from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich, and has become an established French international | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images