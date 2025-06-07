Andi Zeqiri (R) enjoyed a successful season on loan at FC Basel

Andorra, on paper, are one of the worst teams in world football.

And sadly, to misappropriate the old Brian Clough quote, they are not much better on grass.

They are currently ranked 173rd in world football - but at least can take bragging rights over fellow regular whipping boys San Marina, who are bottom at 210th. Like San Marino, they are largely made up of amateurs, as the Andorran domestic league is only part-time.

With a population of just over 82,000, Andorra is the fifth smallest country in Uefa, bigger only than San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar and the Faroe Islands. To put that into context, its population is about the same as the English towns of Redditch, or Weston-super-Mare.

Have Andorra ever won a game?

Yes - although not many. Since becoming recognised by Fifa in 1996, Andorra have only won 14 matches. Seven of these have been competitive games, with two against San Marino. In total they have played 217 matches, with their biggest defeat coming when they have lost by seven goals, to Croatia, the Czech Republic and most recently Portugal in 2020.

Andorra’s competitive scalps include

Macedonia in October 2004 1-0

Hungary in June 2017 1–0

San Marino in September 2021 2-0

San Marino in October 2021 0-3

Moldova in October 2019 1–0

Liechtenstein in June 2022 2–1

Liechtenstein in September 2022 0-2

They have also beaten Belarus, Albania, San Marino, Liechtenstein, St Kitts and Nevis and Grenada in friendly games.

What’s Andorra’s record like against England?

Not great. Past games have not seen Andorra register a goal, let alone get close to a share of the spoils.

October 9, 2021: Andorra 0-5 England (World Cup qualifier)

Sep 05, 2021: England 4-0 Andorra (World Cup qualifier)

Jun 06, 2009: England 6-0 Andorra (World Cup qualifier)

Sep 06, 2008: Andorra 0-2 England (World Cup qualifier)

Mar 28, 2007: Andorra 0-3 England (Euro 2008 qualifier)

Sep 02, 2006: England 5-0 Andorra (Euro 2008 qualifier)

The closest they have come was in 2008, in Fabio Capello’s first match in charge, when a Joe Cole double spare England’s blushes. The return game six months later, however, saw a 6-0 drubbing dished out.