Ange Postecoglou has been linked with a move to the Premier League once again

Former Celtic star Paul Slane has backed Ange Postecoglou to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the future, our sister title GlasgowWorld reports.

The Celtic boss took charge of the club last summer and helped them win the league title at his first attempt.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Slane said: “I think Postecoglou’s going to be the next Liverpool manager, I really do.

“I think he’ll be the next Liverpool manager when Jurgen Klopp decides to go or Liverpool decide to part with him. Who else takes the Liverpool job after Klopp?

“At times in this season’s Champions League game against Real Madrid, the European champions, Celtic were unbelievable, so I think Ange Postecoglou is good enough to be the next Liverpool manager.

“If people think Graham Potter is better than Postecoglou, and he can get the Chelsea job, then they’re wrong.”

The Australian manager has already been linked with a switch to the Premier League following Potter’s departure from Brighton & Hove Albion, but he was quick to play down any rumours of his exit.