Archange Mondou: Rising Ivorian football star found dead at his home, aged just 19
Rising Ivorian football star Archange Defrignan Mondou is confirmed to have died at the age of just 19 years old after being found unresponsive at his home last week.
Mondou played for Norwegian club HamKam and is reported to have passed away on Tuesday, February 27. The teenager was found by emergency services at his flat in Hamar, 60 miles north of Oslo.
The club confirmed the news in a short statement with the cause of the player's death yet to be confirmed. A statement read: "It is with great sadness that we have received the news that Archange Defringan Mondou 'Akillas' has died. Our warmest thoughts go out to his family and relatives."
Mondouo joined the club in April, making the move from the Ivory Coast to pursue a career in football. He had turned out for the club's second team, scoring one goal in his three appearances.
GhanaWeb reports that the rising star had been diagnosed with heart issues last year, having suffered a 'heart seizure' and collapsed during a training session in September.
HamKam play in the Eliteserien, Norway's top flight. The club's general manager, Brent Svele, added that it was a 'very difficult day for everyone affected'.
Local police in the region, via the Daily Mail, said: "He was found dead, and we have requested an autopsy. There was nothing suspicious about the death, other than the cause is unclear. He was found by others at home, and died alone."
