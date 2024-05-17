This Sunday will be Arne Slot’s last game in charge of Feyenoord

Arne Slot has confirmed he will replace Jurgen Klopp as the next manager of Liverpool this summer. The Dutchman is currently in charge of Feyenoord, but this Sunday's game against Excelsior will be his last with the Eredivisie side as he prepares to make the switch to Anfield and the Premier League.

Slot emerged as the leading candidate to replace Klopp earlier this season with a BBC report in April claiming that Liverpool had agreed a deal worth £9.4m to secure his services. The 45-year-old is due to start work on Merseyside this summer and he'll be keen to make a strong first impression with the Reds.

"I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next year," Slot said on Friday during his final pre-match press conference in Rotterdam. Until now I was not thinking about this being the build-up to my last match, but that starts coming now. At the beginning of the week you are thinking about training and those kind of things. But the feeling gets stronger now.

"That is why I'm a little bit late now [for the press conference], because I wanted to say goodbye to some people personally and take time for them, more than just shaking hands. I understand that good results help, but it is very nice to feel that people really are thinking it's a pity that I'm leaving."

Slot has been with Feyenoord since 2021 and in that time he has led them to the Eredivisie title, a Dutch Cup and the Europa Conference League final. Feyenoord will finish this season in second with the club currently seven points behind PSV Eindhoven in the table, despite losing just two games all season.

"We want to remain the best performing team of the second half of the season and maintain our undefeated status," he added. "If we win, we will have 84 points and we will be the second best Feyenoord team in club history. This group has shown all year that they hate losing. I expect that on Sunday too."