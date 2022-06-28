The Gunners new documentary ‘All or Nothing’ to be released on 4 August 2022

Oscar winning Actor and Arsenal fan Daniel Kaluuya (Black Panther and Get Out) is set to narate the new documentary that will show Arsenal’s failure to finish in the top four of the Premier League last season.

Amazon have run a successful ‘All or Nothing’ series with documentaries on Manchester City and Tottenam Hotspur proving to be fan hits and the video makers have now moved to another North London club as they documented the Gunners failure to place in the top four in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Arsenal and Spurs had a hard-fought battle throughout the last season with both switching places.

However, it was ultimately Spurs who came out on top and made it through to that final fourth place Premier League spot and won themselves the last place available for the 2022/23 Champions League tournament.

The Gunners will have to console themselves with a UEFA Europa League place instead

The tailer was released earlier today, Tuesday 28 June 2022 and the documentary proper will hit the Amazon website in early August.

What featured in the trailer?

The Amazon Prime documentary trailer offers just a short glimpse into what fans will be able to watch later this summer.

It starts with a bleak look into the downfalls of Arsenal’s campaign saying ‘zero goals, zero points’ before offering a lighter touch of hope as Mikel Arteta says: “When everyone is against you, you become a stronger person” and the fight back of their season begins to show.

Aubameyang and Arteta’s fall-out is set to be shown in the new documentary

When will the documentary be released?

Arsenal’s All or Nothing will be released on Amazon Prime on Thursday 4 August 2022 and will have Judas and the Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya narrating the show.

Who will feature in ‘All or Nothing’?

The documentary is expected to focus heavily on Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta as well as their former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang and Arteta had a frought relationship before Christmas which culminated in the Gabon international moving to La Liga’s Barcelona in the January transfer window.

England international Bukayo Saka is expected to be another heavy feature of the documentary after he enjoyed a strong tournament at the 2020 Euros campaign last summer.

Fans, club legends, football experts and members of the club’s hierarchy will also be present in the documentary to offer their analysis and opinions on a very turbulent season.

What takes place in the documentary?

As well as documenting Arsenal’s battle for the final spot in the top four of the Premier League, ‘All or Nothing’ is also expected to show the aftermath and response from the Gunners initial application for the proposed European Super League - the breakaway league for Europe’s elite clubs.

The Gunners triumph in the North London derby back in September is set to be included as well as their victories over Chelsea and Manchester United.

More depressingly for Arsenal fans however, will be rewatching their end of season collapse which saw Spurs edge them to the fourth place spot.